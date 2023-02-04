A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
Martha Munro, 53, was turning off Lincolnway East onto C.R. 138 at 8:10 p.m. when the 2015 Honda Pilot she was driving was struck by a Ford F150 driven by Jayden Elliott, 19, Syracuse, according to a police report.
Munro reported chest pain and had a bloddy lip sustaining from the incident and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, while Elliott was not injured. Police were not able speak with Munro the night of the crash, and a supplement with her statement is exepcted to be completed, the report added.
Both vehicles were towed away due to damage, and failure to yield right of way on the part of Munro’s vehicle was listed as the primary cause of the crash.
ARRESTS
- Jonathan Reyes, 20, Elkhart, was arrested on charge of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while never recieving a valid driver’s license at 4:35 p.m. Friday after police conducted a traffic stop near the 200 block of Middlebury St. due to a report of a stolen car. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Amber Nicole Titus, 48, Fort Wayne, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation at 10:47 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Kerscher Road. She gave a valid preliminary breath test of .074% and certified chemical test results are pending. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jorge Romo Aguliar, 30, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor(s) after an incident which took place at 5:06 a.m. Saturday. The 35-year-old victim reported redness and pain to her cheek, but did not require medical assistance. Aguliar was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Clinton Milewski, 39, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of shoplifting, public intoxication and and inhaling after police responded to WalMart at 4024 Elkhart Road at 3:19 p.m. to a report of someone yelling and an inhailing aerosol in the parking lot. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Curtis Stoltzfus, 53, was arrested on a charge of tresspassing after officers police responded to a report of an unknown male who had made entry to a building at 1703 E. Lincoln at 9:44 p.m. Saturday. He was released with a pending future court date.
- Gene Dean, 48, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and disorderly conduct after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Third and Jefferson Streets at 9:44 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office for incarceration.
Jesus Zermeno Perez, 25, Elkhart was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated – prior at 3:13 a.m. Sunday, following a traffic accident which took place in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
- Alexis Martinez Palacios, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop which took place at 4:05 a.m. Sunday. He was release on scene pending a future court date.
FRAUD/THEFT OF A PURSE
Sarah Chupp, 46, reported the theft of her daughter’s purse and fraudulent use of her daughter’s debit card at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.