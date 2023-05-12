ARRESTS
- Troy Holloway, 49, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of forgery and theft at 6:47 a.m. Thursday after police say he was scanning swapped UPC codes to make it seem as though they were paid for at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart. Holloway was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jaren Yoder, 22, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana at 3:22 p.m. Thusday after he was stopped by officers for traffic violations at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Avenue in Elkhart. He was found to be intoxicated, showing signs of impairment during field sobriety testing and he failed a drug recognition evaluation. He submitted to a blood draw and those results are pending. He was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Yoder was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Jeremy Nathan Archer, 33, Goshen, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 9:04 p.m. May 9 and is considered AWOL.
HIT-AND-RUN
Neil Kaderly reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:01 a.m. Thursday that he was involved in a two-vehicle crash at Ind. 120 and C.R. 17, Elkhart. Kaderly and the other driver both left the scene after the crash but Kaderly later reported the crash.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Landin Hossler reported to Goshen police that overnight Thursday someone slashed tires on two cars parked outside his house on the 1300 block of S. 13th St.
SHOPLIFTING
Walmart reported to Goshen police at 4:10 p.m. Thursday two women leaving the store not paying for items at 2304 Lincolnway E.