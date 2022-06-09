Goshen Police responded to at least one crash each day of Tuesday and Wednesday.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday on Wilden Ave. at Ind. 15. Evan Sanchez, 17, Goshen, was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche on Wilden when he reported that he did not observe a Toyota Rav4, driven by Elizabeth Yoder, 43, Middlebury, and a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Jacks Barton, 50, Granger. Sanchez tried to avoid colliding into Yoder’s vehicle at the last moment but failed, which in turn caused her vehicle to collide with rear bumper of Barton’s vehicle.
Both the vehicles driven by Sanchez and Yoder needed to be towed due to damage. Both Yoder and Barton reported pain from the crash but both declined medical care at the scene.
The following day, four vehicles were involved in a crash at US Hwy 33 at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive at 3:59 a.m. A Red Jeep Compass driven by Raul Chavez, 22, South Bend, was traveling southeast when he stated that he collided with black Buick Encore driven by Cynthia Yoder, 20, South Bend, causing that vehicle to strike a blue Chevrolet Impala driven by Fabian Martinez, 24, Elkhart, and in turn that vehicle to collide with a Toyota Corolla driven by Dayana Quiroz Garcia, 27.
Chavez was taken to Goshen Hospital with leg pain, and all four vehicles had to be towed due to disabling damage.
THEFT
Jamieson King, Middlebury, reported to Goshen city police at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday that his laptop was stolen from JoJo’s Pretzels, 136 Main St., Goshen.
Cristian D. Roque Moncado, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday that items were stolen from his unlocked vehicle at 2903 E. Saybrook Dr., Goshen.
Richard Dickson, Walmart Asset Protection Manager reported to Goshen police a theft of merchandise at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday.
Frank Miller, of Meijer Loss Prevention, reported to Goshen police a shoplifting incident at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jacqueline Lung, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at 611 Hackett Road, Goshen.
FORGERY
Speedway Gas Station, 18541 U.S. Hwy 20, Bristol, reported at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday to Elkhart County deputies, that around 11:17 a.m. Sunday someone paid with counterfeit currency.