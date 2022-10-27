HIT-AND-RUN
Alexa Lynch reported to Goshen city police a hit-and-run accident at Salon J, 130 S. Main St., at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday.
Kimberly Shearer reported to Goshen city police a property damage crash at 300 W. Lincoln Ave. at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFT
German Gutierrez reported to Goshen city police that his 1999 Chevrolet Blazer was stolen Tuesday at 1710 Elkhart Road.
Rebecca Hope reported to Goshen city police that an expensive ceramic statue was taken off her front porch at 306 S. Eighth St., sometime in the overnight hours Tuesday.
Delwin Troyer, owner of Greenfield Landscaping, 2523 Messick Dr., reported to Goshen city police that catalytic converters were stolen from two company vehicles during the overnight hours Tuesday.
U-Haul, 2727 Industrial Pkwy., reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred between midnight Sept. 18 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Juan Padilla reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of theft from a vehicle at Heartland RV, 2831 Dexter Dr., between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 17.
Ruth Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 a.m. Oct. 8 and 5:45 p.m. Oct. 25 that someone stole items from 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart.
Raman Sanghera reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 10 p.m. Oct. 20 a theft occurred at 18423 U.S. Highway 20.
FRAUD
Abdalsalam Ousmane reported to Goshen city police a fraud involving the purchase of a semi-trailer at 1331 Briarwood Blvd. at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Goshen police department received a report from the Mishawaka Police Department of a fraud that occurred in Goshen June 30.
Curtis Buford reported to Elkhart city police being a victim of fraud at 350 Concord Ave. between 10 a.m. Oct. 11 and 9:29 a.m. Wednesday.
Heather Payton reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday that there was fraud committed between 9 a.m. Sept. 11 and noon Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Dawn Sullivan reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:44 a.m. Monday that a woman came to her address and broke a window in the 700 block of Broadmore Estates.
Bianca Trayah reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 1:19 a.m. Thursday someone damaged her home and her car at 56633 Norman Ct., by throwing rocks through the windows.