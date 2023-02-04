Police News
  • Jonathan Reyes, 20, Elkhart, was arrested on charge of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while never recieving a valid driver's license at 4:35 p.m. Friday after police conducted a traffic stop near the 200 block of Middlebury St. due to a report of a stolen car. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
  • Amber Nicole Titus, 48, Fort Wayne, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation at 10:47 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Kerscher Road. She gave a valid preliminary breath test of .074% and certified chemical test results are pending. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
  • Jorge Romo Aguliar, 30, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor(s) after an incident which took place at 5:06 a.m. Saturday. The 35-year-old victim reported redness and pain to her cheek, but did not require medical assistance. Aguliar was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

