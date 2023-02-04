...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots
becoming southwest tonight. Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots
Sunday becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 knots. waves 3
to 5 feet.
* WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&