GOSHEN — A Goshen man was airlifted by a medical helicopter following a crash at 5:41 a.m. Thursday at Ind. 119 and C.R. 13.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Prince, 34, Goshen, was riding his bicycle southwest on Ind. 119, west of C.R. 13 directly in front of a 2017 Freightliner semi. The semi was driven by Maximillian Yoder, 48, Elkhart.
The investigating officer noted that Prince’s bicycle’s reflectors were unable to be seen at the time.
The semi hit the bicycle with its front passenger’s side bumper, the officer reported, causing Prince to become incapacitated and have bruising. Prince was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
ARREST
Noah Reeves, 24, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 1:53 a.m. Thursday after being stopped for a traffic infraction on C.R. 20 west of U.S. 33.
BURGLARY
- Berkshire Hathaway employee Michelle Barkey reported to Goshen city police at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday that a burglary took place at the business, 1701 Elkhart Road, during the overnight hours.
- James Rupright reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 6-7 someone entered Rob’s Repair, 57909 Ind. 19 stole a fork lift and multiple tools.
HIT-AND-RUN
- Bradford Boelens reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6 a.m. Wednesday that a white pickup truck hit his 2017 Hyundai Elantra before fleeing the area in the 18000 block of C.R. 23.
- Bradley Cannieff reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday that a vehicle drove through his front yard and collided with an electric box before fleeing the area of 23021 Johnathon Court.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Ozkan Basusta reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday someone damaged his 2018 Ford Mustang in the parking lot of 22314 Stillwater Court, Elkhart.
THEFT
Joseph Vanneff reported to Goshen city police at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole a tote and approximately $5 worth of aluminum cans from his backyard at 1311 S. 12th St., Goshen.
Manager of Aspen Meadows Apartments Cindi Noel reported to Goshen city police at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday that a tenant’s rent money order was stolen from the office deposit box at 1227 Briarwood Blvd.
On 04/11/2023 at 09:41 a.m. Collins and Company reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 and 4:25 p.m. April 9 reported someone stole pallets behind one of their buildings, at 952625 Commerce Court, Bristol.
Employees of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20 reported to Elkhart County deputies that between March 25 and April 6 an employee had been found to be shoplifting from the store on several occasions.
SHOPLIFTING
Lowe’s Senior Asset Protection Operations & Safety Manager Steve Sharp reported to Goshen city police that on March 24 someone stole merchandise from Lowe’s, 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen.
FRAUD
Jeremy and Jennifer Packer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 a.m. April 7 and 9:30 a.m. April 11 someone committed fraud at 72179 Adams St., Milford.