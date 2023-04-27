BURGLARY
Goshen city police responded to a call of a burglary at Berkshire & Hathaway, 1701 Elkhart Road, at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday. Officers discovered the business was forcefully entered through a broken window.
THEFT
Ericka Martinez, 40, Elkhart, was stopped by police at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road, for having a stolen license plate on her vehicle from Chesterton. It was discovered by Goshen police that whoever stole the Chesterton plate also stole Martinez’s plate and placed the stolen Chesterton plate on her car overnight.
Goshen city police were called to 24/7 Cars, 2228 Lincolnway East, at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday for a possible auto theft.
Megan Strebin reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 5 and Wednesday her license plate at stolen off her 2022 KZ RV at 60830 C.R. 19.
SHOPLIFTING
Goodwill reported to Goshen city police that on April 24 a man and a woman left the store, 1905 Lincolnway E., with unpaid items.
FRAUD
Slabaugh Farms, 63235 C.R. 31, reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 3:10 a.m. Nov. 16 a fraud was committed.
AWOL
Anthony Wayne Copas, 44, Gray, Tenn., failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 10:44 a.m. April 24 and is considered AWOL.