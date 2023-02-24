A 21-year-old Elkhart woman was hospitalized after a vehicle-pedestrian crash at Eighth Street and Madison Street early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the call at 6:58 a.m. involving the pedestrian and a white Ford E350. According to police, Michael Yoder was stopped at the red light facing west on Madison Street. As the light turned green and he proceeded to turn south onto Eighth Street, Justice Adams was crossing at the crosswalk eastbound and he did not see her. Yoder’s right bumper struck Adams.
Adams complained of neck and head pain and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital.
THEFT
- Jeffrey Davis reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 p.m. Feb. 18 and 8 a.m. Feb. 20 someone stole a Bobcat front-end skid steer loader vehicle from behind the building at 30809 Corwin Road.
- Taylor Campo reported to the Goshen city police that someone stole her trash can from her driveway at 1802 Newbury Circle, sometime during the early morning hours Thurday
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Callie Taylor reported to Goshen city police suspicious activity occurring at a Goshen schools bus stop at 302 S. Eighth St. at 4:32 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
- Everett Maxwell reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 someone committed fraud at 52164 Centennial Court.
- Matthew Sigsbee reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Feb. 10 and Feb. 21 someone committed fraud at 21027 Riverbrook Lane.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating damage to three road signs in the area of C.R. 46 and C.R. 29 in New Paris following a report around 12:25 a.m. Friday