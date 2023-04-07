ARRESTS
Roberto Arturo Picil Guzman, 34, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and never obtaining a driver’s license after police were called to the area for a domestic situation at 9:57 p.m. Thursday and discovered what they deemed a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of N. Indiana Ave.
Todd Grant, 64, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and endangerment after officers initiated a traffic stop at Bashor Road and Greene Road at 2:33 a.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Cadance Fisher reported to Goshen city police that on April 1 someone entered her apartment through one of the windows while she was out of town.
THEFT
River City Transportation & Logistics of Virginia employee Tommy Conner reported Goshen city police that the storage lot was broken into and an RV stolen sometime overnight April 5-6.
Pedro Esquivel reported to Goshen city police at 4:38 p.m. Thursday that someone he knew damaged his property and stole several items from him after a verbal argument over missing money.
FRAUD
Daryl Miller reported to Goshen city police at 4:46 p.m. Thursday that he was scammed out of money after receiving a call from a subject pretending to be a federal agent.