OFFICERS REPORT
Carl Reichanadter reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:36 a.m. Monday he had located a phone in his yard, and the owner was contacted to retrieve it from the sheriff’s department.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Peter Ostapchuk reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:24 p.m. Monday that someone entered his property at 54343 Springbrook Lane, Elkhart, without his permission causing damage.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Esau Corona reported to Goshen police at 12:21 p.m. Monday that show of his vehicle was damaged overnight at 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen.
THEFT
- Patrick Miller reported to Goshen police that someone stole his locked motor scooter during the early morning hours Friday.
- Duane Gingerich reported to Goshen police at 7:08 p.m. Monday that someone stole his bike from the parking lot of Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, while he was in the store.
- Marvin Nissen reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 and 9:45 a.m. someone stole a Toyota Sienna at 55633 Riverview Manor Dr., Elkhart.
- Walmart, 30830 Old U.S., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County Deputies that around 12:30 p.m. July 27 items were stolen.
- Brittani Gose reported to Elkhart County deputies between 7:30 p.m. July 29 at 8:46 a.m. July 30 someone stole coins from a vehicle at 53994 C.R. 1, Elkhart.
- Anne Melkus reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 7 and July 29 someone stole a 2002 Jeep Wrangler and a battery from another vehicle from 50573 C.R. 19, Bristol.
- Randal Pryor reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:17 a.m. Sunday someone stole six aluminum semi-tractor rims from Ameri-Kart at 17196 Ind. 120, Bristol.
- Walmart reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2:40 and 2:45 p.m. July 7 someone stole items from the store at 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.
FRAUD
- Goshen police received a report of a quick change artist from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 12:47 p.m. Monday.
- Amy Doroh reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone committed fraud against her son Jimmy Dean Declin Jones, Jr. on June 1 or 2 at 17505 C.R. 22, Goshen.
- Phillip Howard reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 p.m. July 25 and 6:15 p.m. July 28 someone committed fraud at 22837 Banbury Cross, Elkhart.