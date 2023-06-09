ARRESTS
- Jaeda Rodriguez, 19, Goshen, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday after a crash at the intersection of Pike Street and North Main Street. Rodriguez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Lisa Click, 31, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 10:19 p.m. Thursday in the area of 298 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen. Click was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jocelyn Littlefield, 38, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors after Elkhart County deputies pulled her over for traffic violations in the area of Old U.S. 33 west of C.R. 3 at 11:16 p.m. Thursday. Littlefield was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
ROBBERY
Jeremy Warstler reported to Goshen police at 9:57 p.m. being knocked unconscious and robbed by a known person at 415 N. Second St. He did not have any visible injuries and refused medical attention.
BURGLARY
Robert Riegsecker reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 7 and June 7 that someone pried open a window to Griner Mennonite Church, 12418 C.R. 20, but nothing was stolen.
THEFT
- Jesus Hernandez reported to Goshen police at 3:20 p.m. Thursday the theft of his social security card at 1225 Greencroft Dr.
- Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway East, reported to Goshen police a shoplifting incident at 6:57 p.m. Thursday.
- Zachary Arndt reported to Elkhart County police at 10 p.m. Wednesday that his 2022 maroon Honda Rebel 1100 was stolen from the parking lot of Wal-Mart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, and later located crashed at 415 N. Nappanee St.
FRAUD
- Kermit Kropf reported to Goshen police at 3:47 p.m. Thursday fraudulent activity at 2482 E. Kercher Road.
- Vice President of State Bank of Middlebury Lynda Hershberger reported to Goshen police at 9:12 a.m. Thursday a forgery where several thousand dollars were stolen.
- Sherry Vaughn reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 5:35 p.m. June 5 someone committed fraud at 29687 C.R. 10, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Mindy Morehead, Director of First Light Mission reported to Goshen police at 9:15 a.m. Thursday damage to a sign for the mission was caused by what appears to be a pellet or bb-gun at 801 W. Wilkinson St., Goshen.
- Desi and Gary Maurer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 1 and June 2 someone broke the door handle and damaged the lock and door to their camping shed at 30534 C.R. 2, Granger.