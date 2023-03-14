OFFICERS REPORT
Bobbi Morris reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone gave her 15-year-old son marijuana gummies while he was at Concord High School, 59117 Minuteman Way, around 11 p.m. March 6.
FRAUD
- Brittany Wiltse reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 and 5:30 p.m. March 7 someone opened a bank account using her information at 12455 Pine Cone Dr.
- Brittany Stump reported to Elkhart County deputies that her mailbox was damaged at 20480 C.R. 50. Witnesses said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
THEFT
- Inocente Puga- Esquivel reported to Goshen city police at 6:14 p.m. Sunday that multiple items were taken from his vehicle at 510 W. Lincoln Ave.
- Matthew Stump reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 a.m. Feb. 9 and 12:20 p.m. Thursday that someone stole items from 54401 Independence St.
- Greg Bailey reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. March 3 and 5 a.m. March 4 someone stole his 2004 GMC Sierra.
- Kadedra Anderson reported to Elkhart County deputies that a 24-year-old woman stole her social security card from her vehicle while it was parked at 23426 U.S. 33 at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
- Maria Beato reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 a.m. March 5 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday someone stole her Borden trash bin from 52864 Wade St., Bristol.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- A 56-year-old man was involved in a crash in which he struck multiple deer on Vistula Street east of Bay ridge Drive in Bristol at 6:16 a.m. Saturday. The man failed standardized field sobriety testing at the scene and was transported to Goshen Hospital for a complaint of neck pain. He also submitted to a certified chemical test. Results are pending.
- A caller reported to Elkhart County deputies that a 21-year-old man was found slumped over behind the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee at 69283 C.R. 23 at 6:44 a.m. Saturday. The driver failed standardized field sobriety tests.
ARRESTS
Rodrigo Hernandez Moreno, 20, was arrested on a charge of never receiving a license after he was allegedly stopped for a headlight out at 10:26 p.m. March 11 at Ind. 120 and Ind. 15. While driving a 2003 Honda Odyssey.