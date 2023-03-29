Several separate incidents of fraud were reported Tuesday to Goshen Police.
- Ashley Adkins, 37, Elkhart, reported at 11:29 a.m. that her stolen debit card was being used at Meijer in Goshen.
- Rosaley Milano, an employee of Key Bank, reported a male residing in Goshen city limits being involved in fraud.
- A representative of Family Value Flooring, 926 E. Lincoln Ave., reported luxury vinyl plank flooring was purchased fraudulently.
ARRESTS
- Donald Hicks, 18, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday after officers reported to a report of a physical domestic altercation at 715 1/2 S. Main St. One victim, a 44-year-old female, had visible injuires to her leg but did not need medical attention, and a second victim had no visible injuries but reported pain. Hicks was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Katelyn Bail, 33, and Devan Courter, 28, both of Goshen, were both arrested on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, with Courter also charged with domestic battery on a pregnant person, after officers responded to the 1700 block of Manor Haus Court at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday.
- Brian Yoder, 32, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded to Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway Road at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found Yoder with the items taken and he was then taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ROAD RAGE
Goshen police responded to a reported incident of road rage in the 2900 block of Elkhart Road at 5:11 Tuesday.