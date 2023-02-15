FRAUD
Kim Caouette reported Elkhart County deputies that between 3 p.m. Feb. 6 and 2 p.m. Feb. 8 someone committed fraud at 18331 Migro Lane.
THEFT
Mark Ragland reported to Elkhart County deputies that his license plate was stolen between Sunday and Monday at 57794 Eighth St.
Lothar Miesel reported to Elkhart County deputies that his pickup truck was stolen between Feb. 9 and Tuesday at 55027 C.R. 3.
A 35-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that his white and orange Bobcat skid steer was taken sometime between Jan. 31 and Tuesday at Rise Up Farms, 22600 Ind. 120.
Jazzmin Anderson reported to Goshen city police that she recently discovered that three handguns had been stolen from her home at 624 Emerson St. to the police department at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
Timberbrook property manager Katie Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between midnight Feb. 1 and 10 a.m. Tuesday a furnace was stolen from 646 N. Wildflower.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen Hospital employee Ulla Blake reported Goshen city police at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday a bathroom that was damaged at the hospital, 200 High Park Ave.
HIT-AND-RUN
Dave Carter and Associates reported to Goshen city police at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday that following a hit-and-run crash involving two semis on Jan. 23 which officers had responded to, the responsible carrier refused to pay for damages.
Courtney Schmucker reported to Goshen city police being involved in a crash at Lincoln Avenue and Greene Road and that the other person had left the scene without providing information at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.
ARREST
Dylen Howton, 23, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a crash at 53468 C. R. 113 at 4 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, Howton was found to have a BrAC of .198.
Janet Wilson, 35, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at the intersection of Old U.S. 33 and Ash Road at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday.
Salvador Flores, 55, Goshen, was arrested for criminal mischief following a report to Goshen city police that someone was damaging the building of La Sanmarquena, 205 E. Lincoln Ave. at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday.
Amber Williamson, 41, Elkhart, was arrested for theft, identity deception, and possession after officers were dispatched to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, in reference to shoplifting at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday.