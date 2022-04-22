The Elkhart Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two individuals involved in a recent shoplifting incident.
According to Jessica McBrier, public information officer for the department, two individuals — the male and female pictured above — are currently wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Walmart, 175 C.R. 6 West, Elkhart, on April 14.
The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has information regarding this investigation, to contact Cpl. Uhles at 574-295-7070 or the Elkhart Police Department tip line at 574-389-4777.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted via email at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
ARRESTS
• Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez Carranza, 22, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft after officers were dispatched to 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 4:16 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of an unconscious man who was locked in a bathroom stall. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail on the theft charge after being cleared by Goshen Hospital.
• Joseph Hyduk, 33, 2905 E. 350 North, LaPorte, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 115 at 9:09 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
CRASHES
• A Goshen man and a Syracuse man were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Thomas Roberts, 19, 14698 C.R. 52, Syracuse, was driving his vehicle south on Lincolnway East/U.S. 33 at a high rate of speed when he entered the East Kercher Road intersection in what witnesses described as an erratic manner, slid through the intersection and collided head-on with a second vehicle heading northwest on Lincolnway East/U.S. 33. Roberts sustained incapacitating head injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Kyrt Hackman, 58, 58404 Jefferson View Drive, Goshen, complained of hand and knee pain.
THEFTS
• Steven Hostetler, an employee of JayH Construction, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into one of the company’s locked trailers and stole $10,000 worth of power tools while it was parked at the site of a new home being constructed at 24209 Roadster Court, Elkhart, between 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Skylor Burket, 140 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered his vehicle and stole a speaker, cash and his identification while the vehicle was parked at his residence between 4 and 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
• Nataly Moreno contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse while the vehicle was parked at 706 Broadmore Estates, Goshen.
• Paul DeJohn contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:03 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole items from out of his vehicle while it was parked at 51504 D St., Elkhart, between 7 p.m. March 25 and 11 a.m. March 26.
FRAUD
• Kathy Whitaker, 1302 Park Meadows Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police to report that fraud occurred at 9:08 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.