ELKHART — Elkhart police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that occurred in Elkhart Friday afternoon.
The Elkhart Police Department reports that the shooting occurred around noon in the 500 block of West Marion St..
At the scene first responders rendered aid to a 42-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
BIKE VERSUS CAR CRASH
A cyclist was hospitalized following an Elkhart County crash Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say the crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. Thursday, when Bertha Stoltzfus, 63, Goshen, was traveling southbound on Ind. 13 just south of C.R. 26. Jacob Woolace, 21, Goshen, attempted to pass her in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado but hit the bike instead, a news release stated.
On scene, Stoltzfus was unresponsive and transported by MedFlight to South Bend Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The Elkhart County Crash team is investigating the crash. Drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor.
AWOL
Thadius Dean Hershberger, 24, Goshen, failed to return to lawful detention at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 6 a.m. Aug. 8 and is considered AWOL.
HIT-AND-RUN
Brian Clements reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:30 a.m. Thursday that his mailbox at 58135 Joshua Dr., Elkhart, had been hit by a vehicle and that the person left without notifying him or law enforcement.
BURGLARY
Cecil Suiter reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:09 p.m. Thursday that someone distracted him at his door while another person entered his home and stole a large amount of collectable items at 26788 Pleasant Plain, Elkhart.
THEFT
Antonio Reed Parks reported to Elkhart County deputies that on July 10 or 11 someone stole his debit card and charged multiple items.
FRAUD
Goshen police received a report of a fraud that was reported online to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 10:21 a.m. Thursday from 709 E. Madison St.
COUNTERFEITING
DJ Construction, 3414 Elkhart Rd., reported to Goshen police at 10:17 a.m. Thursday that a counterfeit check was cashed on the company’s account.