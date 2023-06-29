ELKHART — An Elkhart officer was injured late Wednesday night in a crash while off-duty.
According to an Elkhart Police Department news release, the motorcycle-vehicle crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of Osolo Road and Woodland Estates.
The motorcycle driver, who was identified as off-duty Cpl. Leonard Dolshenko, 41, Elkhart, was rushed to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, with potential life-threatening injuries. He was in stable condition at the last report, police say.
The other driver, Jeanneth Florez, 63, Elkhart, was reported uninjured. Officers say Dolshenko was headed north approaching C.R. 106, and Florez was attempting to turn west into Park Place Estates, when Dolshenko passed Florez's vehicle on the left but was struck by the front of the vehicle instead.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the crash investigation.
As of Thursday afternoon Dolshenko, who has served with EPD for 14 years, remained in stable condition at Memorial Hospital, and updated news release stated.
"The EPD family continues to offer our thoughts and prayers for Cpl Dolshenko and his loved ones during his treatment and recovery," the updated release added. "We thank the members of our community for their support and kind words at this difficult time."
VEHICLE CRASH
A crash just north of Syracuse sent one driver to the hospital early Thursday morning.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 5:42 a.m. in the area of C.R. 29 and U.S. 6. Roger Burger, 24, Syracuse, was traveling north on C.R. 29 when he drove left of center and struck a vehicle being driven by Andres Ortiz Arias, 32, North Webster.
Ortiz Arias became entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with non-incapacitating injuries.
Burger was cited for driving left of center, and Ortiz Arias was cited for driving without a license prior.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Dollin Sheetz reported to Goshen police at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday a damaged median at C.R. 17 and Reith Boulevard. Officers arrived and found part of the metal median laying in the middle of the northbound lane of C.R. 17.
• Jason Riehl reported to Goshen police at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday that someone hit his vehicle while it was parked at 718 S. 10th St., Goshen.
• Ida Weaver reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. Wednesday a white pickup truck crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of C.R. 37 and C.R. 10 and left the scene.
THEFT
• Anna Gary reported to Goshen police that two bicycles were stolen from a family member’s house at 412 Silverwood Lane a 6:51 a.m. Wednesday.
• Melisa Menzies reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. June 24, and 10 a.m. June 27 someone stole her motorcycle from 25639 Homewood Ave., Elkhart.
• Jimmy Trusty reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole his vehicle while at 30949 Old U.S. 33, Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Reith Riley Construction supervisor Donnie Johnston reported to Goshen police at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday that someone wrote letters, numbers, and symbols in fresh concrete at a construction site in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue.
• Jennifer Bogue reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon Monday, and 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, someone egged her house and vehicle at 59267 C.R. 21, Goshen, "TP'd" her yard.
• Adam McDonald reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:07 a.m. Thursday that someone broke the windows out of Katlin Goeller's vehicle at 54034 Adams St., Elkhart.
SHOPLIFTING
• Goshen police received a report of a shoplifting that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East June 18.
• Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, reported to Goshen police at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday that Santa Yursky Perez Luna, 41, Goshen, was shoplifting. Perez Luna was cited and released pending a court date for theft and was trespassed from the property.