The Elkhart Police Department has release the name of the man who passed away during a house fire in Elkhart Tuesday morning.
Police have identified the individual as Christyan Roberto Cortez, 18, Elkhart.
The Elkhart Fire Department and Elkhart Police Department responded to the call at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday for a structure fire.
The case remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
ARRESTS
Jacarlos Mitchell, 34, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was stopped for traffic violations at C.R. 13 and C.R.16. Mitchell was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Jose Correa, 36, Goshen, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 5 a.m. Aug. 5 and is considered AWOL.
HIT-AND-RUN
Kimberly Gallagher reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday someone sideswiped her green 2007 Kia Sportage at 64760 Apple Ridge Road, Goshen.
BURGLARY
- Staff at Bethany Christian School, 2904 S. Main St., reported to Goshen police that sometime between Aug. 4 and 5 someone burglarized a shed, stealing $660 worth of sporting equipment.
- Jack Swaenepoel reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 8 a.m. Aug. 7, four storage units at 23588 U.S. 33 were broken into and tools were taken.
THEFT
- David Musall reported to Elkhart County deputies July 31 and Aug. 5 someone stole medication from 60180 Surrey Lane, Elkhart.
- Randy Connor reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5 someone stole his 2000 Cronkhite trailer.
- Tessa Bledsoe reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 7 and Aug. 7 someone stole her Glock Gen 3 from her home at 623 Sherwood Dr., Bristol.
- Paige Copley reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday that her black Dodge Durango was stolen.
FRAUD
- Ruth Hollingsworth reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday that she received a fraudulent phone call about her social security number being used at Angel’s House of Pancakes, 510 W. Lincoln Ave, Goshen. It resulted in her having $44,000 stolen.
- Delilah Maes reported to Elkhart County deputies that between July 15 and Aug. 3 someone committed fraud, at 51571 E. County Line Road, Middlebury.
OFFICERS REPORT
Adam Gonzalex reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, he was run over and kicked by someone he knew during an argument at 23036 Merrill St., Elkhart. During the investigation, the allegations were recanted and no arrests were made.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Carl Porter reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday that someone he knew damaged his 2008 GMC Sierra by putting dents into the passenger side of his vehicle at 20673 Amanda Lane, New Paris.