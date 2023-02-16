ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department has released the names of the victims in a deadly car-versus-motorcycle crash which took place Wednesday afternoon.
Timothy Allen Dorrier, Jr., 41, Elkhart, died at the hospital after the motorcycle he was driving struck a Toyota Sequoia driven by Amy Kist, 28, also of Elkhart, at approximately 2:40 p.m. at the Mishawaka St/N. Nappanee St intersection. Both were taken to the hospital, where Dorrier was pronounced dead and Kist at last report remained in critical condition.
The Elkhart Police Department Crash Reconstruction team continues to investigate the incident, a news release stated.
TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
Police responded to a two vehicle crash which took place at approximately 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in Goshen.
Steve Hahn, 40, Bristol, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Crue whenthe vehicle he was driving collided with a GMC Sierra Pickup driven by Ryan Crisamore, 29, Sidney. A passenger in Hahn's vehicle, Antwon Brown, 37, was trapped in and taken from the vehicle by Goshen firefighters and taken to Goshen Hospital. Neither Hahn nor Crisamore was injured, and failure to yield right of way on the part of Hahn's vehicle was listed as the primary cause of the accident.
ARRESTS
- Ernest Ray, 31, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday after officers responded to Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road in response to a report of a male who had previously trespassed being on the property. After the trespass warning was determined to be valid, Ray was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- A 16-year-old Goshen juvenile was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers responded to 401 Lincolnway East at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday. The juvenile was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, where the juvenile was booked, processed and released to parents.
THEFT OF A MOPED
William Saville, 58, Goshen, reported that his moped and other items were stolen from the 200 block of N. Fifth Street. Saville said the theft occured Thursday between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.