ELKAHRT — On Monday at around 8:27 pm the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing two-year-old child in the 30000 block of C.R. 30.
Initial responding deputies found that the child had been missing for approximately two hours prior to dispatch being contacted, a news release stated.
The child was returned home and found to be in good health. Deputies documented the incident, taking a report for a child in need of services and contacted the Department of Child Services to inform them that the child was located and safe.
FOUND ITEM
Gerald Knepp reported to Elkhart County deputies finding a wallet in the 16000 of C. R. 38 at 1:58 p.m. Friday.
FRAUD
Cristina Rand, a manager for Speedway, 1906 Lincolnway E., Goshen, reported to Goshen police that a fraud had occurred between 11 and 11:35 a.m. Friday.
Virginia Mora reported to Elkhart police that her company at 746 W. Bristol St., Elkhart was the victim of credit card fraud at 6:16 p.m. Sunday.
Barbara Heeter reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 5:57 p.m. Friday someone tried to electronically defraud her family funds.
VANDALISM
Nancy Perez Jimenez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that her vehicle was vandalized in the 500 block of Silverwood Lane at 9:36 a.m. Monday.
Cheryl Moyer, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart city police, an incident of vandalism in the 1400 block of Labor Day Ln., between 5 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
HIT AND RUN
James Dills, Goshen, reported damage to his parked and unoccupied vehicle in the 500 block of North Seventh St., to Goshen city police at 8:46 p.m. Monday.
Randall Brooks reported to Elkhart city police a hit-and-run accident in the 1200 block of South Blvd., Elkhart, between 1:55 p.m. and 3:56 p.m.Monday.
Abelardo Mejia reported to Elkhart city police a hit-and-run incident that resulted in injury in the 1600 block of Benham Ave., between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
AWOL
Da-Qwan Moffett failed to return to Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, and at 8:38 a.m. Friday was considered AWOL.
BURGLARIES
Heaven Rodriguez reported to Elkhart police a burglary that occurred between noon Saturday and 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Roys Ave.
Max Overton reported to Elkhart police that a burglary took place between 7 a.m. Nov. 1, 2021, and noon April 1 in the 2600 block of Riverview Pl., Elkhart.
Vanessa Hope reported to Elkhart police a burglary in the 600 block of Kilbourn St., between 4:35 and 6:20 p.m. Monday.
Maria Rivera Gonzalez reported to Elkhart police a burglary that took place in the 300 block of W. Lusher Ave., Friday.
Jontae Williams reported a burglary had taken place in the 300 block of Aspenwald to Elkhart city police between 3:30 p.m. and 6:01 p.m. Friday.
Juan Kennedy-Herrmann reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 4:30 p.m. Friday, someone entered his residence through an unlocked window in the 54000 block of C. R. 15 and stole $20,000 worth of jewelry.
Dianna Delapena reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department that someone entered a garage located in the 30000 block of C. R. 6 and stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle between June 10 and Friday.
THEFT
Jose Villegas Castillo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that his cell phone was stolen at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Stone Dr.
Caroline Zook, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that her backpack, laptop, and charger were taken from her locked vehicle in the 1400 block of Wilson Ave., at 3:34 p.m. Monday.
Laura Alvarado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that a car seat, credit card, and bicycle were stolen from her vehicle in the 300 block of Stone Dr., at 4:04 p.m. Monday.
Franklin Gas Plus, 1403 Franklin St., reported to Elkhart Police an incident of shoplifting to Elkhart police at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
Terry Da Mond Lynn Gills reported theft from his vehicle to Elkhart police between 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Turner St.
4 Horseman RV Sales, 1208 Pierina Dr., Elkhart, reported to city police auto theft between noon Friday and 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Amanda Kidder reported to Elkhart police a theft in the 400 block of Franklin St., between 12:30 p.m. and 12:58 p.m. Saturday.
Michael Neely reported to Elkhart police a theft in the 100 block of Elkhart Ave., between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Alexandria Nocy reported to Elkhart police auto theft in the 700 block of Prairie St., between 4:!5 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
Ryders Smoke Shop, 705 C. R. 6, reported a theft to Elkhart city police between 9 p.m. June 26 and 9 p.m. July 1.
Phillips 66, 2400 S. Main St., Elkhart, reported to city police a theft that occurred between 3:45 p.m. and 3:49 p.m. Friday.
Robert Smith, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that his debit card was taken from his room between 4:30 p.m. June 29 and 9 a.m. June 30 in the 29000 block of C. R. 20.
Cindy Suarez reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone she knew had stolen her vehicle while she was at Smoker Craft, 68143 Clunette St., New Paris June 22.
Randall Chupp reported a dealer license plate stolen from his 2022 Ford truck to Elkhart County deputies between 10 a.m. June 28 and 6:30 a.m. June 29 in the 23000 block of U. S. 33.
Roy Vasquez reported to Elkhart County deputies that his debit card was stolen from him as he was being released from Elkhart County Jail around 10 p.m. June 30.
Janis Burner reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 and 7 p.m. June 15 someone stole three chickens from the 23000 block of U. S. 33.
Shannon Johns reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. June 29 someone stole items from 30000 Chevy Chase Dr.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Theodore Kelich reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 p.m. June 30 and 11 a.m. Friday someone shot out a window on his 2021 Kubota SVL97-2 skid steer.
ARRESTS
- Miller was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Monday on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangering a person under 18 years of age. According to Goshen city police, who were called to 4335 Midway Rd., Elkhart, Miller openly admitted to being intoxicated and submitted to a chemical blood draw and Standard Field Sobriety Testing after refusing to leave the property.
- Michael Brooks, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated. He was stopped by police for a traffic violation near Wilden Avenue and Greene Road by Goshen city police at 10:51 p.m. Brooks was found to be impaired by alcohol and submitted to a certified test, which gave a result of .083 % BrAC. Brooks was also found to have an outstanding warrant through Goshen City.
- Sergio Antero was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated in the 27000 block of John Weaver Pkwy, by Elkhart Police Monday.
- Kevin Strickland was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct Monday in the 1100 block of Johnson St., by Elkhart Police.
- Larry Irvin was arrested by Elkhart police on charges of possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of Benham Ave., Monday.
- Corey Adams was arrested on charges of intimidation and an outside case by Elkhart police Monday in the 100 block of Witmer Ave.
- Keenan Baker was arrested on charges of battery against a public safety official in the 100 block of Hively Ave., by Elkhart police Monday.
- Fredy Lopez was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated in the 300 block of W. Beardsley Ave. and Edwardsburg Ave., by Elkhart police Sunday.
- Corey Reese was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Sweetbay Dr., by Elkhart police Sunday.
- Ryan Kreft was arrested on charges related to an outside case in the 2000 block of Greenleaf Blvd., by Elkhart police Sunday.
- Jesse Hernandez was arrested by Elkhart police on charges of operating while intoxicated in the 23000 block of Bel-Ridge Dr., and C. R. 13 on Saturday.
- Travis Repaich was arrested by Elkhart police on charges related to an outside case at the intersection of Bristol Street and Independence Street in Elkhart on Saturday.
- Jamil Jackson was arrested on charges of violation of a probation warranty by Elkhart police in the 2000 block of Toledo Road on Saturday.
- Zeus Bush was arrested on battery charges in the 1900 block of Jeanwood Dr., by Elkhart police Saturday.
- Perry White was arrested on charges related to an outside case in the 3000 block of Northview Dr. by Elkhart police Saturday.
- Octavio Moradel-Montoya was arrested on charges of confinement in the 900 block of Prairie St., by Elkhart police Saturday.
- Tony Brown was arrested on charges of residential entry in the 500 block of K Ln. by Elkhart police Saturday.
- Olga Bessonova was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated in the 58000 block of C. R. 9 and C. R. 22 by Elkhart police Saturday.
- Adrian Aranda was arrested by Elkhart city police on charges of operating while intoxicated in the 800 block of Beardsley Ave. on Friday.
- Omas Gonzalez was arrested on charges of domestic battery and strangulation in the 700 block of Broadmore Estates by Elkhart County deputies at 10:19 p.m. Friday.
- Mark Caldwell was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator with a lifetime suspension in the area of John Weaver Parkway and C.R. 10 after being stopped for traffic violations.