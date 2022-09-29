The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found in Goshen.
Officers were called to the Rieth Interpretative Center, 410 W. Plymouth St., in reference to a subject who was found unresponsive in the woods behind the center at 1:37 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics determined the person to be deceased.
Though there were no signs of foul play, the ECHU was called into investigate and to notify the next of kin.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Police were called to the 100 block of S. Sixth Street at 10:54 a.m. Thursday to a reported fight between a male and a female, who were mutual combatants in domestic violence. Minor injuries were reported for both which required no medical attention.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF HANDGUN/MARIJUANA/ALCOHOL BY A MINOR
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested following a traffic stop near the intersection of W. Pike and First Streets in Goshen, for an equipment violation, at 11:19 p.m. Thursday. He was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, of marijuana and of alcohol by a minor and taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE
At 5:03 p.m. Thursday officers received information about a vehicle reported stolen from Elkhart County being within the city of Goshen. The vehicle was located and a 39-year-old female and a 22-year-old male were detained pending an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigation.