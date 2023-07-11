LAGRANGE — A Wolcottville man was arrested for dealing in several drugs over the weekend.
The LaGrange County Sheriff's Department reports that they and the Wolcottville police served a search warrant at 7000 S. 1100 East, LaGrange at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Officers initially went to the location to attempt to locate a wanted felon on a tip. Upon arrival, a male, later identified as Scotty Miller, 43, Wolcottville, refused to exit a camper. With the assistance of LaGrange County Sheriff’s K9 “Ryker”, Miller was taken into custody.
Executing a search warrant, officers found multiple items of contraband. Miller was arrested and is being charged with possession and dealing of meth, marijuana, and possession of fentanyl, oxycodone, psilocybin, and possession cocaine.
CRASHES
• A low-speed crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle sent the pedestrian back to the hospital at 4:33 p.m. Monday. Goshen police report that the crash occurred between a gold 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Raymond Bedtelyon, 62, Goshen, and Kathleen Cone, 74, Syracuse, at Goshen Hospital, 200 W. High Park. Police say Bedtelyon said he heard a thump and saw his passenger side mirror was folded in. Cone also said she did not see the vehicle as she was walking across the parking lot. There was also no damage to Bedtelyon’s car, although Cone did report pain to her right hip, left calf, and right hand, where there was blood. Officers say Bedtelyon was likely traveling at a very low speed. Cone was treated by hospital staff and was undergoing a medical exam by hospital staff at the time of the report.
• A motorcycle ran off the roadway on Monday afternoon but the according to a report from Elkhart County deputies, the driver was mostly unharmed. Deputies say the crash occurred at 3:25 p.m. on U. S. Highway 20 west of C. R. 27 North. Zachariah Wilson, 30, Elkhart, was allegedly following too closely in his 2002 Harley Davidson behind the vehicle ahead of him and went off the roadway to avoid a collision. Wilson suffered an abrasion to his shin but refused medical treatment.
ARRESTS
• Phillip Cartwright, 49, Cape Coral, Fla., was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of cocaine at 6:09 p.m. Monday after Goshen police were called to the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Pike Street in reference to a reckless driver. Cartwright was located near Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Lovell Hunter, 59, was arrested on a charge of being a lifetime traffic violator following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Meijer Drive following a traffic stop Saturday. Hunter was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
• Robert William Russell, 47, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and for an unrelated arrest warrant at 2:52 a.m. Monday after his vehicle was stopped at Silver Street and Hallie Road. Russell was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main St. for a hit-and-run vehicle crash at 4:10 p.m. Monday.
• Ampon Khammy reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6 p.m. Sunday that a black SUV struck the rear end of her vehicle on C.R. 6 just east of C.R. 11 in the westbound lane in Elkhart. The driver of the black SUV fled the scene of the crash.
BURGLARY
• Kathryn Mcclaine reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 22 and July 5 someone broke into her locked storage unit at 53070 Ind. 13 in Middlebury, and stole a flat-screen TV.
• Rodger and Connie Anderson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:15 and 10:15 p.m. Friday someone broke into their home at 51007 Beach Road, Elkhart, Indiana, and stole multiple pieces of jewelry.
• Kadijha Robinson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between midnight and 2:10 a.m. Sunday her home at the Arbors at Riverbend Apartments, 30968 Riverbend Circle, Osceola, had been broken into.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
Genesis Cardona Lagura reported to Goshen police at 4:50 p.m. Friday a burglary attempt on her home at 275 Woodridge Ct.
RECOVERY STOLEN GUN
An officer from the Portage Police Department in Michigan called Goshen police advising that he had recovered a gun reported stolen out Goshen at 6:19 a.m. Saturday. The Goshen report was located and faxed to the Portage Police Department. The gun was removed from the National Crime Information Center computer system and a report was completed.
LOST PASSPORT
Alonso Diaz-Diaz reported to Goshen police at 1:47 p.m. Friday a lost Mexican passport at 112 ½ N. Sixth St.
THEFT
• Thomas Glassburn reported to Goshen police at 6:27 p.m. Saturday that someone entered his vehicle and stole his handgun between the night of July 3 and July 4.
• Melissa Laughlin reported to Goshen police at 12:53 p.m. Friday the theft of a trash container owned b Borden Waste-Away at 1609 S. 13th St.
• Kevin Yoder reported to Goshen police at 8:37 p.m. Friday that his bike lock was cut off and his bicycle was stolen from 2036 Lincolnway East.
• Payton Phelps reported to Goshen police at 10:26 p.m. Friday that someone stole the license plate off of his vehicle while it was parked at the Goshen Airport, 17229 C. R. 42.
• Charity Watts reported to Goshen police at 8:51 p.m. Sunday that someone got into her unlocked vehicle and stole items, including a taser, at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
• The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department forwarded to Goshen police at 9:25 a.m. Monday theft of a package occurred at 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, Goshen July 5.
• The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department located an orange 2020 Gehl Skid Steer at 18440 C.R. 46, New Paris that had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma City at 10:45 a.m. Friday.
• Barbara Zimmerman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:30 a.m. Saturday that a 40-year-old man stole her purse and cell phone from Gallops, 18423 U.S. Highway 20, Goshen.
EMBEZZLEMENT
Devin Price, manager of Speedway, 910 W. Lincoln Ave., reported to Goshen police at 8:38 a.m. Monday that an employee had stolen money from the store.
SHOPLIFTING
Goshen police received several reports of shoplifting dating to June 10 and July 4 from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
FRAUD
• Jimmy Downs reported to Goshen police at 10:54 a.m. Friday being the victim of a possible fraud involving Bitcoin at 2208 Revere Dr.
• Sarah Haser reported to Goshen police at 1:07 p.m. Monday that someone used her identifying information to open an account at KeyBank.
• Patricia Bloom reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 21, 2021 and March 15, 2023 fraud was committed, at 53966 Wintergreen Ct., Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Hector Duran Gomez reported to Goshen police at 3:56 p.m. Saturday damage to his work van at 619 River Ave.
• Goshen College employee Dakota Blaise reported to Goshen police at 10:56 a.m. Monday graffiti to the railroad underpass for the pedestrian foot traffic at 1700 S. Main St.
• Nicholas Bell reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:05 a.m. Sunday that his 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado were damaged by someone who slashed seven of his tires and scratched the exterior of both his vehicles which a knife at 51959 Audra Dr., Elkhart.
RUNNING ANIMALS
Goshen police were called to 714 S. 14th St. in reference to animals running at large at 5:28 p.m. Saturday. While in the area, police located the animals and the owners after they had captured them and returned them to the property. A citation was issued