GOSHEN — Two drivers were hospitalized following a three-car crash Tuesday morning in Goshen after one driver failed to yield.
According to Goshen police, the crash occurred between a Silver Nissan Sentra, driven by Rita Feirrell, 52, South Bend, and a Red Dodge Durango, driven by Roman Zaragoza Moreno, 23, oGoshen, and a parked white Ford F-150.
Feirrell told police she was driving north on South 14th Street approaching the stop sign and neglected to check westbound traffic so she did not see Zaragoza Moreno also travelling through the intersection on Plymouth Avenue.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed. The truck received damage to the passenger’s side. Zaragoza Moreno and Feirrell were both transported to Goshen Hospital for medical treatment.
ARREST
Dustin Wilt, 42, and Crystal Gentry, 43, were arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe on C.R. 6 near Pinebrook Drive for a traffic infraction, but the driver, Wilt, initially fled. After a short pursuit, he surrendered and was arrested for resisting law enforcement. A passenger, Gentry, was also arrested for two outstanding warrants out of Goshen. Wilt and Gentry were both incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Destiny Nicole McClane, 38, South Bend, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday and is considered AWOL.
HIT-AND-RUN
Angel Guerrero reported to Goshen police at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday that a grey pickup truck had struck his parked vehicle and left at Ultra Clean Laundry, 430 W. Pike St.
A Hubbard Hills employee, 28070 C.R. 24, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a vehicle collided with their 6' chain link fence near the east property line and left the scene at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
Melissa McDonald reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday someone broke into her two sheds and took scrap items at 25606 Modrell Ave., Elkhart.
THEFT
- Jason Miller reported to Goshen police at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday that his bicycle was stolen from 311 Crescent St., Elkhart.
- Ethan Runyan reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3:30 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday someone stole his flag at 72124 Adam St., Milford.
- James Meyer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:43 and 5 a.m. Wednesday someone stole his black Glock 23 out of his 2009 Dodge Journey at 255 Baker St., Elkhart.
GRAFFITI
A Goshen Parks and Recreation employee reported to Goshen police 8:46 a.m. Wednesday finding graffiti on the pavilion at Oakland Park, 715 N. First St.
FRAUD
Shakim Riley reported to Goshen police at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday that he had been sold a phone on eBay that was later reported as stolen at 2646 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart.
SHOPLIFTING
An employee of Dollar General, 1075 N. Main St., reported to Goshen police a shoplifting that occurred at 1:20 p.m. Wednsesday.
IDENTITY DECEPTION
Eric Carrillo reported to Goshen police at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday that someone was using his personal information for employment at 202 Roxbury Park.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
James Jacobson reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 5 a.m. July 8 someone set his house on fire and possibly took two muzzle loads before lighting the house on fire at 1253 Columbian Ave., Elkhart.