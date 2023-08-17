A crash in LaGrange County between a van and a cop car left one driver hospitalized Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say the crash occurred at 5:31 p.m. at C.R. 450 South and C.R. 300 East. When deputies arrived on scene they learned that a 2017 Honda Odyssey driven by Deborah Estrada, 69, Rome City, had been traveling south on C.R. 300 East preparing to stop when her foot slipped off the break and she missed the stop, entering the intersection.
Estrada traveled directly into the lane of travel of LaGrange Town Police Commissioned 2021 Dodge Durango driven by Matthew Schwartz, 33, Wolcottville, and the two vehicles collided, with Estrada's ended in the field nearby.
Estrada was transported to Parkview Noble for chest and leg pain.
ARRESTS
- Yuridia Ortega, 38, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, on charges of shoplifting, false informing, possession of meth and paraphernalia at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday. Ortega was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Elkhart County deputies arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old teen at Walmart, 30830 U.S. 20, Elkhart, on charges of theft Wednesday. Employees of the store reported that Aug. 8 the teens stole two iPhones from the electronics department. They were taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center for processing and held for theft.
- Jeremy Smith, 35, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday after a woman who had an active protection order against him contacted police to inform that he’d broken into her house at 52240 Country Acres Dr., Elkhart. Smith allegedly attempted to flee down the street before being apprehended. Smith was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on charges of burglary, invasion of privacy, and resisting law enforcement.
HIT-AND-RUN
Michael Lecount reported to Goshen police at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday that someone backed into his unoccupied parked Chevrolet Silverado while at GDC Corporation, 300 Steury Ave., and left without notifying anyone of the accident and prior to police arrival.
THEFT
Cathryn Culley reported to Goshen police at 5:03 a.m. Thursday the theft of her wallet from Speedway, 1906 Lincolnway East, Goshen, and online purchases had already been made.’
FRAUD
- Rieth Riley, 3626 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday that someone other than the intended recipient attempted to cash a check on their account.
- Goshen police were called to Advanced Auto, 1105 W. Pike St., at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday for a counterfeiting complaint. An employee told police that someone used a counterfeit bill for tender.
- Kathi Torres reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. May 1, 2018 and 2 p.m. April 11, 2023, fraud was committed, at 51198 Aqua Dr., Elkhart.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Fredrick Scribner reported to Goshen police at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday that someone forced entry into the garage of Prairieview Missionary Church, 2612 Dierdroff, but nothing appeared to be missing.
- The Estate of Walter Woodlee reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:33 a.m. Aug. 10 that someone broke the side window of his vehicle at 55325 CR. 14, Bristol.