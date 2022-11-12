A man is in custody following an altercation which took place Saturday afternoon on Main St. in Goshen.
Brandon Nusbaum, 34, homeless, of Goshen, was arrested on charges of battery and possession of paraphernalia at 3:41 p.m., after Goshen Police Officers responded to the Verizon Store at 301 S. Main St. for a reported battery. A victim reported pain and visible injury but declined medical treatment, and the suspect had left the scene but was later located. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
- Kevin Anderson, 39, Leesburg, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, after officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at 8;24 a.m. Friday at the Speedway gas station parking lot at 1906 Lincolnway East. He was taken the ECJ.
- Kari Brown, 37, Elkhart, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Friday on a charge of shoplifting after officers responded to 4522 Elkhart Road. She was taken to the ECJ.
- James Smith III, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 10:46 p.m. Friday at the intersection of C.R. 17 and Rieth Boulevard. A victim of the accident reported that they had followed the accused vehicle, which led to police stopping Smith in front of his arrest. He was cited and released at the scene.
- Denise Castro, 33, Mishawaka, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and driving with suspended license/prior following a traffic stop at 3:59 p.m. Saturday at Wilden Ave. and Indiana Ave. She was released on the scene with a pending court date.
- Christopher Showalter, 37, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon after officers responded to a fight involving weapons at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Rieth Blvd. He was medically cleared at Goshen Hospital then taken to the ECJ.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Ofifcers responded to the 200 block of Brookside Manor at 10:59 p.m. Friday after several individuals reported hearing gunfire.
THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTER
Doug Cline, Goshen, reported the theft of a catalytic converter at 1:33 p.m. Friday. The theft had taken place sometime in the early morning hours of Thursday in the 1500 block of Virginia Street.
ANIMAL BITE
Goshen Police Department officers responded to a reported canine animal bite of a 13-year-old Friday evening. The incident took place at 6:19 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Seventh St. The 13-year-old had puncture wounds to her leg and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. The canine was unable to be located.