Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to two injury crashes Thursday morning and afternoon.
Adel Abu-Shehab, 60, Elkhart, was driving a 2022 Ford F-150 on C.R. 2 at 9:25 a.m. After stopping at the intersection with C.R. 5, Abu-Shehab turned right and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Spark driven by a 17-year-old female. The 17-year-old was taken to Elkhart General Hospital after reporting face and nose pain, and Abu-Shehab was cited for failure to yield causing injury.
At 1:50 p.m. Savannah Cofield, 17, Goshen, was driving west on C.R. 18, approaching the curve near Hidden Meadow Trail, when the 2013 Chevrolet Spark she was driving crossed the center line and struck at 2022 Toyota Venza driven by James Franklin, 55, Nappanee. Colfield sustained facial lacerations and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, and neither driver was cited due to the crash.
ARRESTS
Paul Shane Schmidt, 52, homeless of Goshen, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass at 6:34 a.m. Thursday after officers were called to the Phillips 66 station at 11 W. Pike St. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Jerald Diamond, 49, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at 6:49 p.m. Thursday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Main Street. He was taken to the jail.
Giovanni Rivera, 34, Goshen, was arrested on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and strangulation at 9:50 p.m. Thursday after officers responded to a residence on Winchester Trail. He was taken to the jail. Maria Rivera, 33, was cited for a charge of domestic battery and released from Goshen Hospital, with charges being forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Daniel Overhulser, 27, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 11:46 p.m. Thursday, after deputies responded to a crash near the 5400 block of Ash Road in Osceola. He was taken to the jail.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH A MINOR
The Department of Child Services advised of an incident of sexual misconduct with a minor that occurred within the Goshen City limits.