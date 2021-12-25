Goshen police responded to numerous reports of theft Friday and Saturday.
Nathanial Hall, 38, Goshen reported at 7:54 a.m. Friday that a window from his vehicle was shattered and items were taken from inside it on Cedarbrook Court. Stephen Marquess, 45, Goshen, also reported, at 10:20 a.m. Friday, that items had been stolen from his vehicle, which was unlocked and also on Cedarbrook, and Brandon Soto, 27, also of Goshen, reported at 11:54 a.m. Friday, that his vehicle had been broken into and items removed from it while it was parked in the 2400 block of W. Clinton Street.
Mirna Medina, 44, Goshen, reported at 11:50 a.m. Friday that her license plate was stolen.
Incidents were also reported at area retail businesses. Ruth Hernandez Cruz, 25, Goshen, reported at 9:50 a.m. Friday that money had been stolen from her wallet at Dollar Tree at 2357 Lincolnway East. A 40-year-old Osceola woman was reported by loss prevention personnel at Walmart 2304 Lincolnway East to have taken items from the store, past all points of sales, without having paid for them. In addition, a store manager at Ross Dress For Less, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported at 7:49 p.m. Friday that an unknown white female had been caught shoplifting but had left prior to police arrival.
Officers also responded at 3:05 p.m. Friday to Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, in reference to counterfeit money having been given to a cashier.
Two separate multiple vehicle accidents were reported, Wednesday and Thursday, in Elkhart County, with injuries reported but no fatalities.
ARRESTS
Goshen Police reported the following arrests over the holiday weekend.
- James Wilson, 53, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting and possession of marijuana after police responded to a reported shoplifting at 3:18 p.m. Friday at WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway in Goshen. Wilson was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jeanna Ryan, 53, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery/strangulation after police reported to a domestic issue at 10:19 p.m. Friday at 1602 James Place. A 65-year-old man sustained red marks and scratches, and had complaints of pain to his neck region, but refused medial attention. Ryan was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Joseph Newgent, 22, Goshen, and Gary Martin, 38, Elkhart were arrested on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor after police responded to a domestic incident at 10:26 p.m. Friday at 1613 S. Main St., Goshen. Both had injuries and were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Amelia Marrufo, 21, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana after police made a traffic stop at 11:56 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Purl and Emerson Streets, for an infraction. Marrufo was released at the scene with a pending Goshen City Court date.
- Mario B. Lopez Ruiz, 20, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving without every having obtained a license, as well as for an active warrant for failure to appear, after a traffic stop made at 1:24 a.m. Saturday at W. Clinton Street and Greene Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
