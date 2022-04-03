Both drivers were cited after a two-vehicle crash south of Middlebury Saturday.
Christopher Briscoe, Claypool, was on Ind. 13 at the intersection of US Highway 6, at 3:29 p.m. when he entered the intersection and went into the path of a vehicle driven by Willard Troyer, Nappanee, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Report. Troyer’s vehicle struck Briscoe’s, damaging both, and Briscoe sustained a minor leg laceration.
Briscoe was cited for disregarding a stop sign causing injury, and Troyer was cited for driving with a suspended license. A passenger in Briscoe’s vehicle was taken to an area hospital for belly pain.
SEXUAL BATTERY
At 8:13 a.m. Saturday a female in the city limits of Goshen reported a case of sexual battery involving a known individual.
BATTERY ON A MINOR/CHILD MOLESTATION
At 2:49 p.m. Saturday officers took a report of battery on a minor with child molestation within the city limits of Goshen.
ARRESTS
- Faustino Hernandez, 604 Jefferson St., Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 8:17 a.m. Saturday, following an incident which took place at 475 Steury Ave. in Goshen. He was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment for injuries and then to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Edgar Camarillo Castillo, 50, 2715 Francis St., Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 8:01 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of C.R. 28 and Weaver Woods Drive. He was taken tot he Elkhart County Jail.
- Dawn Buwa, 44, listed as homeless, was a passenger in a vehicle which was involved in pursuit which ended in a crash at 9:28 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of E. Reynolds St. and S 10th St. The driver fled on foot, and Buwa was arrested on a charges of resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident and possession or marijuana/paraphernailia. She was also found to have an active Elkhart County warrant and was taken to the county jail.
- Elizabeth White, 38, 1416 Erwin St., Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated/prior at 12:36 a.m. Sunday at 2626 Peddlers Village Road. She was taken to Goshen Hospital for a blood draw, results of which are pending.
- Andrew Mast, 34, 818 S. 13th Street in Goshen, was stopped by police at 12:52 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Main and Jackson streets. He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia and was released at the scene with a pending court date.
- Alexis Gillis, 21, 1520 Belmont St., Elkhart, was arrested on a charges of resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop and subsequent fleeing from officers at 11:53 p.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 20 and Ind. 19. The pursuit led to Mishawaka were she was taken into custody following a crash. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail, and three juvenile females in the vehicle were taken to the Mishawaka Police Department where they were picked up by adult family members.
- Brett Sigsbee, 50, 112 Winchester Trail, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery/strangulation following an incident at 3:19 a.m. Saturday at his address. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
