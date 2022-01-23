Several theft incidents reported to Goshen Police
GOSHEN — A North Carolina man is facing a criminal charge in Elkhart County.
Joshua Velazquez, 23, of Asheboro, North Carolina was arrested Friday on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle and false reporting. Goshen Police Officers were called to a report of an auto theft in progress at 9:58 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lincolnway East, where Velazquez was arrested. He was then incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
In another incident, a 48-year-old man reported at 3:14 p.m. Saturday that his bicycle was stolen from the Taco Bell at 701 W. Pike St.
In two other separate incidents, items were reported stolen from inside vehicles. Robert Muehlberger, 60, reported at 8:55 a.m. Saturday that items were stolen from his RV, which was stored on his yard. Susana Aguilar, 49, of Ligonier, reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday that her purse was stolen from 113 W. Washington St. by an unknown individual.
ARREST REPORTS
David Wiseman, 34, Goshen, was taken into custody on a warrant for aggravated assault at 1:23 p.m. Friday after officers were called on a request assistance to Michiana Community Corrections.
Gerald Weaver, 35, and Colleen Linderleaf, 28, both of Middlebury, were each arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 8:19 p.m. Saturday at Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway East. Both were arrested with a pending court date.
Katelynn Clark, 25, Middlebury, was arrested on a charge of theft after officers reported at 6:28 p.m. Saturday to Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway East. Clark was released pending a later court date and all items reported stolen were returned.
Hunter Hoffman, 19, of Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Officers initiated a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. Friday, during which Hoffman submitted to a certified chemical test. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
Andrea Chiquito Glavan, 22, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, following at traffic stop at 12:37 a.m. Saturday. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Officers responded at 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road in reference to a report of vandalism by a known subject.
EMPLOYEE ISSUE
An employee of Doors & Drawers reported to responding officers at 8:57 a.m. Friday concerns about an employee.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Jessie D. Sailor, 60, was found deceased after Goshen Fire and Police responded to 1212 Baker Ave. at 9:57 a.m. Saturday. Sailor’s death is not considered suspicious and his next of kin was notified.
