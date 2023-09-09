The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted for two outstanding no bond warrants.
Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, is 5’3” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, said ECSO Capt. Michael Culp in a news release. The outstanding warrants are for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended.
Anyone with information regarding his wherabouts is asked to contact the Elkhart County dispatch center at 574-533-4151.
ARRESTS
- Alexis N. Hernandez, 20, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 1:32 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation in the 61000 block of C.R. 17. He was also found to have a counterfeit temporary license plate and was released at the scene.
- Karissa Hart, 30, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of theft at 3 p.m. Friday at Meijer at 4522 Elkhart Road after a store employee reported multiple items taken from the story. Hart was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Bruce Davis, 31, Syracuse, was arrested on a charge of possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance at 3 a.m. Saturday after officers reported to McDonald's at 1706 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the jail.
- Henry Chase, 27, Bristol, and Joshua Tolbert, 29, Elkhart, were arrested on charges at 6:02 a.m. Saturday (Chase on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernailia, and both Chase and Tolbert each on an Elkhart County warrant) after police responded to a single vehicle property damage crash at W. Wilden Ave. and Beaver Lane. Both were taken to the jail.
- Jessica Miller, 29, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI-endangerment at 2:05 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at N. Main St. and Mill St. She was taken to the jail.
- Valentina Pina Gonzalez, 28, Sturgis, Michigan was arrested on charges of OWI/OWI endangerment at 3:33 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at W. Pike St. and N. Second St. She was taken to the jail.
- Bryan Ramirez-Pantoja, 22, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 4:34 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and Chicago Ave. for an equipment violation. He was taken to the jail.
- Angela Lozano, 21, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 4:23 a.m. Sunday after officers condcuted a traffic stop near the intersection of W. Pike and Indiana Ave. due to a moving violation. She was taken to the jail.
THEFT/FRAUD/BURGLARY
- Robert D. Schleining, 56, Goshen, reported at 12:24 p.m. Saturday that items were stolen by an unknown person from his garage in the 1300 block of S. Eighth St.
- Elias Martin, 28, Goshen, reported at 4:04 p.m. Saturday an unknown person coming into his residence in the 400 block of Seventh S. and stealing two Playstations.
- Philip Berkey, 79, Goshen, reported at 2:51 p.m. Friday being scammed by an unknown individual.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Chamroeun Thang, 52, Goshen, stated at 10:07 p.m. Saturday that her vehicle had been hit by an unknown individual. The suspect left the scene on Sweet Clover Drive prior to the arrival of law enforcement and without exchanging insurance information.
RESISTING WITH A MOTOR VEHICLE
Officers attempted a traffic stop at 1:11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Reliance Road and Elkhart Road on an orange motorcycle. The cyclist fled the scene at a high rate of speed and due to traffic conditions officers decided not to pursue.
THREATS/INTIMIDATION/CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
- Officers were dispatched to Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road at 8:03 p.m. Friday in reference to an employee who made verbal threats after being terminated.
- Cassandra Rodriguez, 18, Goshen, reported at 9:41 p.m. Friday that her vehicle had been shot by an unknown individual at 117 River Vista Drive.
- Officers responded at 11:20 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Rosemare Court in reference to several reported sounds of gunfire, and evidence of gunfire was found in the area.
SUSPICIOUS DELIVERY
Regino Lopez Sanchez, 52, Goshen, reported at 3:55 p.m. Friday a suspicious package being delivered in the 1900 block of Dykstra St.