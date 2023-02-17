One person sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Thursday.
At 11:03 a.m. a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Vincent Deranek, 31, Goshen was attempting to turn left from Denver Ave. onto Pike Street when it collided with a 2020 GMC Acadia SUV driven by Ronald Blaum, 70, Goshen, according to a police report. Both drivers said there was a truck in outside lane of Pike Street turning onto Denver Ave. Deranek said the truck obscured his view and he did not see Blaum's vehicle.
Blaum reported pain in his left hand, and both vehicles were damaged in the crash. Failure to yield right of way on the part of Deranek's vehicle and view obstructed due to the truck in the outside lane were listed as factors in the incident.
ARRESTS
- An unnamed suspects was charged in connection with a warrant from St. Joseph's County after police located a stolen van in the 500 block of New York Street at 8 a.m. Thursday. The suspect was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jamie Hicks, 46, and George Perales, 49, both of Goshen, were arrested on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methanphetamine and posession of marijuana after a search warrant was executed at 2:18 p.m. Thursday at 601 N. Fifth St. Both were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Avery Tilson, 33, Elkhart, was arrested on warrants for charges of posession of methamphetamine and posession of marijuana at 3:09 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of S. Cottage Ave. and E. Lincoln Ave. Tilson was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Auturo Ramirez, 19, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of false informing and theft at 3:53 p.m. Thursday after officers reponded to WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Kayla Westbrook, 29, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:04 a.m. Friday at the intersection of S. Eighth St. and E. Reynolds St. due to a traffic violation. She failed standardized field sobriety tests and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.