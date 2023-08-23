DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians have announced details for its 2023 Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow taking place Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2-3 at its Rodgers Lake Campground, 58620 Sink Road.
The grounds open at 10 a.m..
The pow wow is open to the public and admission and parking are free. The Grand Entry will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will also be a Grand Entry at 1 p.m. Sunday. Food, arts, crafts, and campsites will be available.
The 2023 pow wow will feature: host drum, Young Enemy; master of ceremonies, Michael Medawis; arena director, Travis Schuyler; head veteran, Anthony Foerster; head drum judge, Keith D. Smith; head dance judges, Sterling and Madalene Big Bear; head female dancer, Onyleen Zapata; head male dancer, Skyler Alsup; junior female dancer, Prettyrock Big Bear; and junior male dancer, Bryson Medawis.
The Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow includes a celebration of traditional Pokagon culture, including regalia, song, as well as dance and drum contests.
“This pow wow is about bringing people together,” said Adela Galvan-Guerrero, treasurer for the Kee Boon Mein Kaa planning committee. “We invite everyone to come participate. There are people coming from all over the country to compete and showcase their individual skills. We will have special guests, the Qasgirmiut Dancers are coming all the way from Alaska to share their style of dance. There will also be vendors selling their handcrafted artwork and delicious foods. Most importantly this pow wow is to show we are still here and will always be here.”
This year’s pow wow will feature more than 60 vendors from around the country selling a variety of items including jewelry, dreamcatchers, clothing, artwork, pottery, regalia items, furs, photography and more.
Only service animals with certificates are allowed on the pow wow grounds. Also, no campaign signage or transport of firewood to the campsite will be permitted.
For more information, visit Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow – Pokagon Band of Potawatomi (pokagonband-nsn.gov) or email KBMKPowWow@PokagonBand-nsn.gov.