SOUTH BEND — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and their Four Winds Casinos hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the Grand Opening of their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend.
The completion of this expansion marks the latest addition to the casino resort which opened in January of 2018, a news release stated. An expanded gaming floor which now spans 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, and an additional cage and cashier area, was unveiled in August of 2022.
The expansion which features 317 rooms including 83 suites, Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views.
“The historical significance of South Bend to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, also known as Ribbon Town to our Tribe, cannot be understated," Rebecca Richards, Tribal Chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in the release. "We have called this land home for hundreds of years and we are extremely proud to offer this incredible casino resort, with all of its new features and amenities, to our fellow residents in the community and the region."
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens.
To learn more, visit www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.