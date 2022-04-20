WAKARUSA — Attendees to this year’s Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival will find plenty of offerings to satisfy their appetites, starting with the Wakarusa Elementary PTO Port-a-Pit BBQ meal at Nelson’s Banquet Hall, 607 Nelson’s Pkwy., on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Diners can dine-in with an all-you-can-eat meal for $18.95 or carry-out meal for $15 or chicken only for $8 and pit-tatoes for $4.
The Wakarusa Lions annual pancake and sausage breakfast will take place Saturday at the fire station from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $10 for those 11 and older and $5 for children 10 years and younger.
The Sharing Citizens of Wakarusa will be offering ham and bean soup, roast pork sandwiches, all-beef hot dogs and soft ice cream.
Olive Mennonite Church will have pulled pork, butterfly chops and pork burgers and Bethel Missionary Church will be serving chili.
Commercial food vendors will include Beer’s Confectionary with cotton candy, caramel and candy apples, hot dogs, corn dogs and more; Bryan’ Concessions will have funnel cakes, corn dogs, fried candy bars, fried Twinkies and Oreos and more.
Sirloin tips and lemon shake-ups will be found downtown along with fried vegetables, Joe’s Gyros with gyros, spinach puffs, baklava, etc. Nelson’s will have a vendor truck in town with rib tips, chicken and pit-tatoes, along with Richie’s Place to Eat’s Italian beef, BBQ, hamburgers, fries, sausage and nachos. Tex Mex will offer fajitas, burritos and tacos.
For snacks, the Pretzel Wagon will be on hand as will the Berry Patch for strawberry shortcakes, sundaes and more and of course elephant ears.
Teakwood Gourmet will have cappuccino, coffee, tea and smoothies and there will be free kettle corn, sponsored by Interra Bank.
Those who stop at the Maple-licious tent can find all sorts of sweet maple treats, including Sugar Bush maple cotton candy, Blue Ribbon maple popcorn, Grandma’s Pantry maple baked goods and Dutch Waffle Company waffles and, of course, fresh maple syrup.
