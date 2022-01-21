ELKHART — The Elkhart County Board of Health is urging local residents to resume using facemasks and get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re seeing record levels of hospitalizations in Elkhart County due to COVID,” said Dr. Richard Hostetter, interim health officer for Elkhart County, in a Friday news release. “Please mask-up and get vaccinated. It will help.”
Hostetter made it clear that this is not intended as a mandate.
“It’s a plea," he said. "The majority of people being hospitalized for COVID are unvaccinated. They have very little protection from the disease. Wearing an N95 mask will make a difference. Cloth masks are just not as effective in preventing the spread, but if you only have a cloth mask please double up.”
Dr. Daniel Nafziger is chief medical officer at Goshen Hospital.
“If you’re not fully vaccinated, if you have a weak immune system, or even if you’re fully vaccinated but live in an area like ours where transmission levels of the disease are high, please wear a mask,” Nafziger said in the release. “This is for your own protection. We can get through this. But, we need to work together.”
Michelle Bache, vice president Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital, said that health providers have very limited treatment options right now, so the most effective strategy is to reduce the spread of this contagious variant.”
“I encourage people to wear the best mask available to them such as an N95 or KN95," Bache said. "Even if you’re not worried about your own personal risk for COVID, masking is an effective way to limit the opportunity for omicron to infect other vulnerable members of our community.”
Hostetter said masks will help mitigate the uptick in local hospitalizations.
“Please wear the most protective mask you can, and if it’s cloth double up,” he said.
All 92 of Indiana’s counties have reached the highest-risk level for COVID-19 spread for the first time since state health officials began releasing a statewide risk map during the pandemic, the Associated Press reported Thursday.
The Board of Directors of the Elkhart County Health Department consists of seven people who live and work in Elkhart County.
