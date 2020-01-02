GOSHEN — Nearly four years after he was charged, a Bourbon man has pleaded guilty to his role in a fatal crash near New Paris. The plea came as he faced a trial in a few days.
Justin Gladieux appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for a hearing in the case.
He pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of causing death while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance or the metabolite of a substance in his blood. Gladieux’s sentence as part of the plea agreement includes a cap of three years on a prison term and placement in a community corrections program.
Gladieux had a small amount of marijuana metabolite in his blood when the car he was driving was struck by a UPS truck at C.R. 23 and U.S. 6 in May 2015, according to details at the hearing. A passenger in the car, Nathaniel McConnell, 24, of Etna Green, died in the crash.
Gladieux told the court he was southbound on C.R. 23, stopped at the stop sign at U.S. 6. The driver of another vehicle waved to him to let him cross, but when Gladieux went into the intersection, his car was struck by the eastbound UPS truck, he said.
“You caused the death of Nathaniel McConnell, correct?” Judge Michael Christofeno asked.
“Yes,” Gladieux replied.
Gladieux was 18 years old at the time of the crash.
Before making the plea, his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, nearly four years after he was charged in February 2016. Since then, the case had been postponed about 19 times for different reasons, according to court records. He remains free on bond.
Christofeno heard the plea but didn’t accept it or issue a judgment. Instead, he took it under advisement and will make a decision during the sentencing date.
“I have problems with this plea, Mr. Gladieux,” Christofeno said.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle said she believes the plea agreement is in the state’s best interest and that the victim’s family agrees with it. Gladieux’s attorney, William Cohen, added the family didn’t want Gladieux to be tried.
“Justin Gladieux and Nathaniel McConnell were the best of friends at the time of this unfortunate incident,” Cohen said.
Cohen also said he’s submitting an affidavit of testimony from an expert on toxicology and law in a bid to help mitigate Gladieux’s sentence. The testimony was deemed inadmissible for trial, but would be admissible for sentencing, he said.
Christofeno said he wants to consider the mitigating circumstances Cohen plans to bring up before deciding on the guilty plea.
He scheduled the sentencing date for Jan. 30.
SENTENCING
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
Among them, a 12-year sentence was ordered for Brenda Hernandez, 35, of Elkhart, after she pleaded guilty in December to a Level 4 felony count of dealing a controlled substance.
Hernandez admitted she helped smuggle strips of Suboxone, an opioid treatment medication, into the state prison in Westville for her brother in August. She told investigators a corrections officer helped her get the Suboxone into the prison, court documents show.
As part of the plea agreement, Christofeno sentenced Hernandez to six years in prison, followed by four years in a community corrections program if she’s eligible and two years of probation. A report from Elkhart County Community Corrections indicated she wouldn’t be accepted in the program now. But Christofeno said Hernandez’s eligibility can be reassessed closer to her release date.
Hernandez apologized and assured the court would see a huge difference in her when she returns.
“You need to get back on the path and raise your children,” Christofeno said.
Also as part of the plea agreement, Hernandez’s probation in a separate case was revoked and ended, while her probation in another case was also ended, both with unsatisfactory discharges.
INITIAL HEARINGS
• Durojaiye Long, 36, of Elkhart, and Olujimi Long, 42, of Grand Rapids, Mich., appeared separately for initial hearings in a drug case.
Both men face a Level 5 felony count of dealing marijuana.
They were arrested by Elkhart County police Dec. 26 following a traffic stop on C.R. 6 and C.R. 7 in Elkhart. Durojaiye Long denied having marijuana in the pickup truck he was driving despite an officer smelling the odor of pot after he approached the vehicle, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Police searched the truck and found nearly three pounds of marijuana, including baggies of the drug in the sleeve of a jacket, and cash in the truck, the affidavit shows.
Christofeno entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of both men and appointed public defenders to the cases. He also scheduled their trial to begin May 18.
Christofeno also took Durojaiye Long’s request for a bond reduction under consideration since he remains jailed. Olujimi Long had bonded out of jail shortly after his arrest.
• Michael Dotlich, 42, of Elkhart, appeared for an initial hearing to face a Level 6 felony charge of dealing marijuana and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dotlich was arrested Dec. 28 by Elkhart police after an officer found him apparently asleep in a running car parked in the area of East Lake Drive and Twin Pines Point. Police also found about 12 grams of marijuana, cash and a grocery bag of 39 chocolate edibles with THC.
Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Dotlich’s behalf and scheduled his trial to begin May 18. Dotlitch was free on bond at the time of the hearing.
