GOSHEN — A Bourbon man may be heading back to trial despite admitting he caused a crash that killed his friend nearly five years ago.
Justin Gladieux appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court, expecting to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty in his case earlier this year. However, Judge Michael Christofeno rejected the plea.
“I’ve thought about this long and hard,” Christofeno said. “I cannot in good conscience accept your plea bargain agreement.”
The decision surprised and frustrated the victim’s parents, who want a quiet resolution without prison time for Gladieux and to finally put the case behind them after five years.
“It’s just time for it to end,” Mary McConnell said after the hearing.
The judge had taken the deal under advisement without making a ruling, expressing similar reservations, on Jan. 2 when Gladieux pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a marijuana metabolite in his blood.
The 23-year-old admitted he had a small amount of the substance in his system when the car he was driving was struck by a UPS truck at C.R. 23 and U.S. 6 south of New Paris in May 2015. A passenger in his car, his friend, Nathaniel McConnell, 24, of Etna Green, died in the crash.
Gladieux faced a sentence with a three-year cap on time he would serve and placement in a community corrections program as part of the plea agreement. Elkhart County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle said at the plea hearing the deal was in the state’s best interest.
By rejecting the plea, Christofeno put the case back on track to go to trial.
The decision upset McConnell’s parents, Mary and David McConnell of Etna Green. They supported the agreement, wanting to spare Gladieux from a trial, saying he’s not a criminal and the crash was an accident.
“There’s no reason to keep pulling him through the loops,” Mary McConnell said. “We just want a peaceable release.”
She spoke to Gladieux, reassuring him after the hearing. In an interview, she said he has a job and is working, but is unable to escape the shadow of the case.
“He can’t go on with his life because he doesn’t know if he’s going to jail,” Mary McConnell said.
The couple was also frustrated the case was delayed again, this time potentially into the summer. The case has been postponed approximately 20 times since Gladieux was charged in February 2016, about nine months after the crash, court information indicates.
“We don’t understand why they won’t accept the terms and get on with it,” Mary McConnell said.
Gladieux remains free on bond.
Christofeno scheduled Aug. 10 as the new trial date in the case. Though he rejected the current plea, he indicated the attorneys involved could present a new plea agreement later.
