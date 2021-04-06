GOSHEN — Preliminary plans for the establishment of a two-way cycle track along Lincoln Avenue were outlined Tuesday during a virtual public information meeting hosted by the Goshen Engineering Department.
Leading Tuesday’s meeting was city engineer Josh Corwin, who noted that the city is pursuing the proposed Lincoln Avenue cycle track project as part of its goal of taking a multi-modal transportation planning approach and implementing a “complete streets” model whenever possible.
“Complete streets address the transportation needs for people that are not only using cars, but also using bikes, and walking, and mass transit, and it ensures that it meets the needs of those that have ADA requirements,” Corwin said of the model. “The priority is that we support equitable economic growth and inclusive economic development. So, it doesn’t exclude anybody from the transportation network.
“It also creates a more desirable environment and is more conducive to place-making,” Corwin added of the model. “So, what does that mean? It means that it creates an atmosphere that people are more likely to want to spend time in.”
Digging deeper into the need for the project, Corwin noted that establishing a two-way cycle track along the Lincoln Avenue corridor will provide an important connection to the city’s existing bicycle network.
“So, this is going to provide primary east-west access through downtown, and it also provides a really important connection between the Indiana Multi-Use Path that’s existing along Indiana Avenue, the Millrace Trail, and then the Maple City Greenway and the Pumpkinvine, which it connects up to on the east end. So, we feel this is a really good opportunity to add connectivity within our network.”
PROJECT SCOPE
As currently proposed, Corwin said the project when fully complete will stretch from Indiana Avenue east along Lincoln Avenue, through downtown Goshen, before eventually concluding just past the U.S. 33 overpass, where the cycle track will link up with the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail.
In order to make the plan happen, Corwin noted that Lincoln Avenue would need to be converted to three lanes, with one lane going each direction plus a two-way left turn lane running between the other two lanes for the length of the corridor. The corridor currently fluctuates between four and five lanes, depending on location.
By converting to three lanes, room would then be freed up for construction of a dedicated two-way cycle track which would run along the south side of the corridor adjacent to the roadway, Corwin explained.
In order to provide better separation between vehicles and cyclists, Corwin noted that the current plan is to add hatched pavement markings with delineator posts between the travel lanes and the cycle track.
“And then green shading will be used to warn users of any potential path overlaps between vehicles and bikes. So, this is at intersections or at large commercial drives where there is a significant number of cars turning, and they’re going to turn across the cycle track,” Corwin added of the plan. “So, this area will be shaded green to highlight to both the cyclists and the drivers that they need to be looking out for that.”
Rounding out the plan will be installation of separate traffic signals for cyclists at each intersection.
“The city has met with members of the cycling community to get their input on this, and they’re very much in favor of this for the reasons that I shared,” Corwin said. “They’re seeing the benefit of the connections that this project will provide.”
Corwin noted that the city has also had a traffic study completed which looked at what the existing traffic patterns were along the corridor, and then what the proposed traffic patterns will be based off of what the city is proposing to do with the project.
“And it shows that this project, as far as traffic demand is concerned, should work,” he said.
PROJECT SCHEDULE
While the project is still very much in its preliminary stages, Corwin noted that the current plan is to tackle the project in phases, with Phase I of the project starting at Indiana Avenue and running east to the Elkhart River Bridge.
“So, right now the intent is to just build the west one-third of the project this year, and then we will build the rest of it in subsequent phases. Those will not be constructed this year,” Corwin said of the plan. “We’re anticipating the project bidding to be in late May, and after that occurs — whenever the project bidding occurs — we intend on having an additional information meeting so that we can provide more details about construction of the project. And then we’re expecting construction to be complete by early October. Again, this is all preliminary at this point, so nothing is set in stone.”
Anyone with questions, suggestions or concerns related to the proposed Lincoln Avenue cycle track project is encouraged to contact Corwin either via email at joshcorwin@goshencity.com, or by calling the Goshen Engineering Office at 574-534-2201.
“We are really looking for people to share any ideas or opportunities they feel can make this project better,” Corwin said. “We just want to really open it up and see if there are any ideas out there or any concerns that we need to address.”
