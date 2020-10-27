GOSHEN — The city could soon have a new overnight emergency shelter for single homeless men following action by the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday afternoon.
At their meeting, board members approved a request by New Life Church Goshen Inc. and Nuway Construction for a use variance to allow a currently vacant building owned by New Life Church, located at 1101 Eisenhower Drive North, to be converted into an overnight emergency homeless shelter.
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, the requested use variance was needed due to the fact that the property is zone Industrial M-1, while such shelters, which are considered group housing quarters, are currently only a permitted use in the city’s Commercial B-3 District, and as a conditional use in the Residential R-1S, R-3 and PUD districts.
“The property has two large buildings. The south building is used for all church activities while the north building is vacant,” Deegan said of the site. “The north building is approximately 11,664-square-feet in area, two stories in height, and includes first and second floor offices on the south end with the majority of the rest of the building having an open floor area.”
As currently proposed, New Life Church plans to use approximately 4,800-square-feet of the north building’s open floor area for a low barrier emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness, Deegan explained.
“The emergency shelter will serve as many as 20 to 30 men from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and will have staff and security throughout the night so that the building is monitored at all times,” Deegan said of the plan. “The petitioner’s first priority is using the shelter as a safe, warm location for its patrons in the upcoming winter. It’s unclear how long the use will continue after that.”
According to Christopher Ballge, lead pastor of New Life Church, the current proposal is to operate the shelter from Dec. 1 through the end of March 2021 in partnership with the Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, after which the church may explore additional options for how to proceed with the shelter.
As part of the plan, GIHN will have agencies on location for two hours every evening, and then will have a security guard that comes in from Nite Source Security for the remainder of each night.
At present, the plan is to host only single homeless men at the new facility, while homeless women will be directed to the GIHN’s alternate site at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
“We have been in touch with the city over the last few years trying to figure out a way where we could help support the homeless community, those who are struggling in our community. And after we were approached by Interfaith and Nuway, this seems like a phenomenal opportunity to be able to do that,” Ballge said of the plan. “So, yeah, we’re excited, and looking forward to being able to help out.”
Deegan offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the project.
“The subject property is an ideal location for the shelter. Both the building and property are spacious, allowing use of the north building for temporary housing quarters use without interfering with church use of the rest of the property,” Deegan told the board. “The property has ample parking and is located directly adjacent to a trolley route and bus stop. The surrounding industrial uses will provide job opportunities for the shelter’s patrons.”
Deegan also noted that the proposed building is heavily screened on the north, east and west sides, is approximately 195 feet from 15th Street and 250 feet from Eisenhower Drive, and approximately 420 feet from the nearest residential use.
And, in cases of emergency, the College Avenue Fire Station is located approximately one-half mile away by a relatively straight, quick route, he explained.
“The proposed shelter will provide a safe place for people in need of housing during harsh weather,” Deegan added. “It brings together several participating entities, including the church, service agencies, and the city, which supports the Comprehensive Plan’s goal to ‘encourage partnerships between service providers’ and to ‘address homelessness in the community.’”
Board member Richard Aguirre offered a few quick words of support for the project prior to Tuesday’s vote.
“There is a great need for this in the community. I know it’s existed for many years,” Aguirre said. “So, I’m very grateful, not only to the church, but to Interfaith Hospitality Network for making this happen.”
Fellow board member Allan Kauffman agreed.
“It’s a great location, and it’s certainly needed,” he said.
The remainder of the board agreed, and the requested use variance was approved unanimously.
Following Tuesday’s vote, Deegan noted that the petitioners must now seek approval from the city’s building, fire, and engineering departments and a review through the city’s technical review process before actual conversion of the building can begin.
