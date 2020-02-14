GOSHEN — For residents of the city’s Ninth Street corridor, the loud blare of train whistles has long been a part of daily life as multiple trains per day traverse the Marion Branch railroad line that parallels the corridor.
But according to Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, plans are in the works to establish a quiet zone along the corridor, which once implemented, would prohibit train engineers from sounding their engine’s horns when approaching grade crossings. Engineers are currently required to sound their horns at crossings except in the event of an emergency or other safety concern.
Biek provided an update on the city’s plan to establish such a quiet zone along the Ninth Street corridor during a meeting of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission Tuesday afternoon.
“A quiet zone is a Federal Railroad Administration exemption to the rule requiring trains to sound their horns when approaching public highway-rail grade crossings,” Biek said in beginning her update. “A quiet zone may be a section of rail line at least one-half mile in length that contains one or more consecutive public grade crossings.”
According to Biek, the Marion Branch line starts at Lincoln Avenue and extends south, through a residential neighborhood, parallel to Ninth Street and has an estimated 15 to 20 trains a day.
“Currently trains are required to sound their horns at 96 to 110 decibels for between 15 to 20 seconds before each crossing day or night,” she noted of the rail line. “With 18 public and private crossings, that’s a total of up to six minutes of horn blowing per train and 1.8 hours of horn blowing per day in this 3.46-mile stretch.
“The trains come day and night, and so people who live around there have been dealing with this as long as they’ve lived there,” she added of the situation.
WHAT TO EXPECT
In order to establish a quiet zone along the Ninth Street corridor, each of the various crossings from Lincoln Avenue south to C.R. 40 must be improved so that with the quiet zone, the safety index is less than or equal to the nationwide safety index, meaning it is as safe or safer without the horns as it is with the horns, Biek explained.
“Some of the improvements can include closing the crossing, adding gates and warning flashers, adding median or channelization, or adding a grade separation, all of which the city has done or is planning to do,” she said of the ongoing process, noting that the community requesting the quiet zone is responsible for funding the installation of those additional safety measures, which in turn must be approved by both the FRA and the railroad.
However, she did note that the city has been fortunate to be able to get many of the corridor’s already completed improvements paid for either in whole or in part by outside sources, thus saving the city considerable cost.
“All the improvements that we’ve made, for the most part, have been contributed by the railroad, the Feds, and the state,” she said. “So, we’ve done really good at trying to get outside funding in order to make these improvements.”
IN THE WORKS
Speaking to what has already been completed when it comes to the plan, Biek first provided some background related to the origins of the quiet zone discussion.
According to Biek, discussion of a possible quiet zone first arose back in 2010 after the completion of a Ninth Street corridor improvement study, where many of the corridor’s residents indicated strong interest in having a quiet zone created.
“One of the big ideas was to relocate the Marion branch to the east side of the city limits, and when we got the estimate, it was over $100 million to do that. So, we looked at some other options,” Biek said. “And some of the primary objectives were to improve public safety, reduce traffic congestion and delays, and reduce or eliminate adverse community impacts. Some other objectives were to improve the railroad’s freight capacity and operational movements, and have future economic development opportunities. So, that was done in 2010.”
While concerns about cost essentially stalled that initial conversation, discussion about the quiet zone resurfaced again in late 2012, right around the time the city began ramping up talks with the Indiana Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railroad about a possible realignment of the Marion branch.
“What came out of that was the proposal to do the quiet zone, and to make some improvements along this line,” she said, noting that a major catalyst of the city’s decision to pull the trigger on pursuing the quiet zone was the Marion branch’s eventual realignment in 2015.
“When it came from around Lincoln Avenue, it had a sharp curve, and the trains had to slow down from 20 mph to 10 mph, which doesn’t seem like much, but it would back up the trains and cause a delay,” Biek said of the branch’s former alignment. “So, that curve, the radius was widened so that they could keep moving at their 20 mph speed. At that time, three crossings were closed: Ninth Street, Washington Street and Douglas Street. And then recently, the C.R. 40 crossing was closed after the Waterford Mills Parkway overpass project was completed.”
To date, a total of nine crossings along the corridor have been improved: Jefferson Street, Purl Street, Reynolds Street, Plymouth Avenue, Jackson Street, Burdick Street, New York Street, College Avenue and Kercher Road. The improvements also include a railroad grade separation at Waterford Mills Parkway.
“Before, not many of them had gates or arms,” she added of the crossing improvements. “So, most of them now have arms with flashers.”
WHAT’S LEFT
Speaking to what has yet to be completed when it comes to the quiet zone’s preparation, Biek noted that a big part of this year’s work will include installing channelization and pedestrian mazes at a number of the corridor’s crossings.
“This year, the city will be installing channelization devices, and it’s a center line median with the plastic deliniators, and those will be installed on both sides of the crossing,” Biek said. “We’ll also be installing pedestrian mazes where we have pedestrian crossings currently available. Some of them do have their own pedestrian arms, but the ones that do not will get a maze so that pedestrians or bicyclists don’t go straight through the crossing without paying attention to the railroad.”
And beginning either this year or next year, the plan is to improve the corridor’s Madison Street crossing, though the timing of that work will depend on the railroad designing and contracting the work, Biek explained.
“We have a grant with INDOT to add gates to Madison. That’s a 90/10 grant, so the city will pay 10% of that,” Biek said. “Right now the railroad is just starting the design on that. We’ll have a meeting with them on-site this month or next month, and they’ll start the design of that, and then they’ll contract the work. So, the work is dependent on the railroad, but we will try and move things along as quickly as possible.”
Additionally, Biek noted that updated traffic counts will need to be done at each of the corridor’s crossings before the quiet zone can be established.
“So, once all the improvements are done, then the city can submit an official application to the FRA for approval, and once they approve it we can implement the quiet zone,” she added of the process. “We’ll also have to at that time add signage stating that this is in a quiet zone and that horns do not blow.”
APPROVAL LIKELY
While acknowledging Tuesday that there is no guarantee the FRA will approve the city’s application for a quiet zone even after all the preparatory work has been completed, Biek did indicate a strong belief that the railroad administration’s final decision will ultimately swing in the city’s favor.
“We’ve already submitted our notice of intent to establish the quiet zone. We’ve already told the FRA and the railroad what we intend to do. They’ve come and reviewed what we intend to do, and looked at each crossing. They’re on board with our improvements,” Biek said of the plan. “They don’t guarantee approval, but they have reviewed it. They have gone through our proposal, and all indications are that they will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.