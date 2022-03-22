GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new Taco Bell restaurant on the city’s southeast side took a step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Christopher Watkins, Bell Indiana LLC, Standard Goshen LLC and Hamilton Designs LLC for several developmental variances needed in order to allow a new restaurant to be constructed on property located at 1822 Lincolnway East.
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, the subject property is an automobile transmission and repair shop located on the Lincolnway East/U.S. 33 commercial corridor.
“Surrounding properties are predominantly commercial, with several residential properties located to the north along Lincolnway East and a health care facility located to the east that is zoned Residential R-3 PUD,” Deegan said of the site. “Planning office records on the property date back to 1984, when the site appears to be vacant. The existing 5,000-square-foot transmission shop building appears to have been constructed in 1987.”
Deegan noted that the petitioners are proposing to redevelop the property, demolishing the existing building and parking areas, and building a drive-through Taco Bell restaurant with an approximately 2,240-square-foot building.
“The proposed restaurant will include 28 parking spaces and one drive through aisle,” Deegan said. “The majority of the B-3 developmental standards can be met for the restaurant, but the petitioners are requesting variances to allow a 4-foot north parking/driving aisle setback where 5 feet is required, and they are proposing that all parking spaces have a depth of 18 feet where the Zoning Ordinance design standards for parking spaces requires a minimum of 20-foot depth.”
Speaking to the need for the requested variances, Deegan noted that the property is approximately 133 feet wide, and it is this narrow width that causes the need to reduce the depth of the parking spaces and shorten the setback along the north property line.
Deegan also noted that approving the requested variances would not set a precedent, as there are currently several drive-through restaurants located within B-3 zoning with similar building and parking configurations and side parking/driving aisle setbacks below current Zoning Ordinance requirements. Some of the examples he provided included the Taco Bell at 701 W. Pike St., the Dairy Queen at 723 W. Pike St., the Wendy’s at 900 W. Pike St. and the KFC at 921 W. Pike St.
As one note of caution, Deegan explained that many vehicles, including cars, small SUVs, and single cab pick up trucks, will likely fit within an 18-foot-long space, whereas other popular vehicles like extended cab pick-up trucks appear to be slightly longer.
However, he noted that the ample maneuvering room on the property will likely help compensate for longer vehicles, and thus should not be an issue.
At the conclusion of his staff report, Deegan recommended that the board approve the requested variances in order to allow the project to move forward.
Michael Thompson, a civil engineer with Hamilton Designs, was also on hand Tuesday to share a few comments about the proposed development.
“We do site evaluations, and this site is one that Taco Bell would like to develop,” Thompson told the board. “So, we do geotech. We do Phase I analysis. That all came back well. We also coordinated with INDOT to make sure that they would allow this type of use, and that came back good. There’s actually a future plan widening the road through there, so we coordinated with that portion as well.”
In the end, the board’s members agreed with Deegan’s recommendation, and the requested variances were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Heidi McKee, Alton Brian McKee and Cut Cost Construction Inc. for developmental variances to allow a front building setback of 18 feet along Winter Avenue where 25 fee is required, a rear setback of 23 feet where 25 feet is required, a lot area of 8,712 square feet where a minimum of 10,000 square feet is required, and three on-site parking spaces where four are required. It was noted that the variances were needed in order to add a second dwelling unit to an existing single-family home located at 1301 Baker Ave.
• Approved a request by Gordon Prieb and Mary Metzler for a developmental variance to allow a front building setback of 6 feet along Adams Street where a minimum of 25 feet is required for the installation of a 129-square-foot shed at 1108 S. 14th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.