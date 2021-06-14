GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday gave their nod of approval to plans for the development of a large industrial campus near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on the city’s south side.
At the meeting, board members approved an infrastructure funding agreement with development group Last Dance LLC connected to the group’s plans to construct a new multi-building industrial campus on a 150-acre parcel, known as Tract 3, located just southeast of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on C.R. 36/College Avenue. The vote followed similar action by Goshen Redevelopment Commission members during their June 8 meeting.
Back in 2018, the parcel’s former owner, Lippert Components, had the parcel annexed into the city as part of a plan to use the site as the location of a $20 million facility focused on light manufacturing, research and development. That plan would later fall through, and Last Dance LLC reportedly purchased the parcel from Lippert last fall.
Following that purchase, Last Dance LLC went on to purchase an additional 100 acres east of the former Lippert parcels in November, known as Tract 1, and another 63 acres of nearby land located on the south side of East College Avenue in February, known as Tract 2. The development firm is reported to have paid just under $6 million for the three parcels, and is currently working to have the remaining two parcels annexed into the city.
Should tracts 1 and 2 eventually be approved for annexation, the plan is for the tracts to then be combined with Tract 1 and converted into their own, distinct TIF district.
FUNDING AGREEMENT
To get started with the development plan, Last Dance LLC must first establish the needed infrastructure at the site, such as water, sewer and flood control.
Per the agreement, Last Dance LLC plans to invest an additional $26 million into the site over the next three years, which includes a commitment to construct two manufacturing buildings and one lamination building at the site by Jan. 1, 2023.
In addition, the group also has plans to construct one additional manufacturing building by Jan. 1, 2025, one additional manufacturing building by Jan. 1, 2026, and one additional manufacturing building by Jan. 1, 2027.
Given that commitment, Last Dance LLC is seeking to have the city fund all public infrastructure improvements needed to get the site ready for development through a combination of TIF funds and economic development revenue bonds.
Per the agreement, preliminary cost estimates for the needed infrastructure work come to approximately $9.2 million.
According to the proposed bond scenario outlined by accounting firm BakerTilly, repayment of the bonds would proceed as follows:
• It is anticipated that the committed buildings would generate approximately $968,260 annually in TIF revenue by 2028 and would provide a bond capacity of $10.43 million for the city, of which approximately $9.4 million would be available to fund the work.
• Last Dance LLC will buy the bonds, which will be payable solely from tax increment generated from the proposed project.
• Last Dance LLC requests that 100% of the TIF revenue generated from their projects on tracts 1, 2 and 3 go toward repayment of the bond.
THE WORK
As proposed, the following infrastructure projects are to be paid from bond proceeds, which will then be reimbursed from TIF revenues solely generated by the site’s new TIF district for the following projects:
• College Avenue roadway improvements including a 10-foot sidewalk, curbs, road resurfacing, and road widening and repair.
• College Avenue sanitary sewer extension beginning at the end of the sanitary sewer west of Tract 3, and extending to the east boundary of the subject real estate.
• Construction of public sanitary sewer mains within the subject real estate.
• Construction of public water mains within the subject real estate.
• Construction of public roads within the subject real estate.
• Excess water main cost, but only if TIF revenues from the new TIF remain after paying for the other infrastructure projects.
In addition to the projects to be funded by bond proceeds, the city will also commit TIF revenues from the Southeast TIF or a consolidated allocation area that includes the current Southeast TIF to pay for real estate acquisition and to bid and construct the following infrastructure improvements:
• Flood control routing, including side ditches, culverts, and ponds on the subject real estate and on real estate located to the south and east of the College Avenue improvements.
• A water main loop from College Avenue to C.R. 31 to Kercher Road/C.R. 38 to Century Drive.
“The bonds will have a final maturity no later than 20 years after the date of issuance of the bonds,” the agreement notes, “and will bear interest at an interest rate of 4% per annum.”
As currently proposed, the entire project will be bid as a city project once bond funds are in place, with bidding for the project expected to take place in the fall, followed by construction in 2022.
It was also noted that moving forward with the project will be contingent upon annexation approval for tracts 1 and 2.
With its approval by the board Monday, the agreement will now move forward for consideration by the Goshen City Council.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department for permission to implement lane restrictions and no parking indicators on Seventh Street between Franklin Street and Plymouth Avenue for two days beginning Monday for a paving project.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Water Department for permission to close the intersection of South Eighth Street and East Douglas Street for two days beginning Thursday for a sewer manhole replacement project.
• Were informed that Norfolk Southern will be closing several railroad crossings for track repairs beginning next week. Closing from June 21 to June 27 will be crossings at Cottage Avenue, East Lincoln Avenue, Main Street and First Street. Closing from June 28 to July 4 will be the Greene Road crossing.
• Approved a request by Schrock Commercial, representing The Goshen News, for permission to add a new, traditional style square awning spanning the length of the front of The Goshen News building, located at 114 S. Main St., as part of a planned remodel of the building’s front exterior.
• Approved a $2,000 contract with the Michiana Council of Governments to conduct the city’s annual traffic counts on various city roadways.
