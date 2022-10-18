Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain for the afternoon hours. Snow may mix in. High 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Occasional light rain. Snow may mix in. Low 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.