GOSHEN — Plans for the development of a new RV transit lot in Goshen moved forward Monday during a meeting of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved a request by Nathan and Monica Kauffman for a zone map change from Agricultural-1 to DPUD Manufacturing-1 and DPUD Agricutural-1, as well as primary approval of a two-lot minor subdivision to be known as RVW STORAGE DPUD.
The property in question is located south of C.R. 40 at 66300 U.S. 33, Goshen.
“This was a rezone petition from A-1 to DPUD A-1 and DPUD M-1. So, basically the property will be subdivided into two lots,” said H. Jason Auvil, planning manager for Elkhart County Planning and Development. “One lot will remain residential, and have a house and some accessory structures. The rest of the property, or Lot 2, will serve as an RV transit lot.
“So, these will be finished RV units that are coming onto the site where they’ll stay until they are eventually transported to wherever their final location will be,” Auvil added of the plan.
The requested rezoning and primary subdivision approvals were passed unanimously.
“So, this is the last approval for the rezoning,” Auvil noted following Monday’s vote. “A DPUD is both a rezoning as well as a subdivision. So, there’s an administrative secondary where the subdivision part will be approved, but in terms of the rezoning action with the commissioners, this is the final step.”
COUNSELING SERVICE
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a request by Heath and Nancy Fervida for a zone map change from PUD Business-2 to Business-2.
The property in question is located south of U.S. 33 at 59466 C.R. 113, Elkhart.
“That was an old legacy zoning, a PUD. We don’t have PUDs anymore, so it was just a down-zone to clean that up,” Auvil said. “And basically he’s going to use that structure for a counseling practice. So, it was rezoned from a PUD B-2 to a B-1, and B-1 is our least intense commercial zoning.
“It’s really designed to be in neighborhoods, so like chiropractors, Realtors offices, dentists — small, neighborhood businesses,” he added. “So, that was the most appropriate zoning to allow for a counseling service.”
The request was approved unanimously.
C.R. 40 BUGGY LANES
Rounding out the major approvals Monday was a request by Charles McKenzie, manager of transportation with the Elkhart County Highway Department, for approval of an LPA-consultant agreement with South Bend-based engineering consulting firm Lawson Fisher Associates for construction inspection services connected to the long-planed Road Reconstruction & Added Buggy Lanes project, which will run along C.R. 40 from the Wakarusa Town Limits to C.R. 7.
“This is a contract with Lawson Fisher Associates for construction inspection services on the C.R. 40 buggy lanes project between Ind. 19 and C.R. 7,” McKenzie told the commissioners. “This is a federal aid project that has been going on for a number of years, since 2017. It’s slated to be bid and constructed in 2023."
For federal aid projects, McKenzie noted that the county is required to contract out for construction inspection services, which in this case will come to a total of $278,300 — with the county responsible for paying 20% of that total cost.
“We are not allowed to self-perform them, so we have to hire a consultant,” McKenzie explained. “So, that’s what this contract is for. The good news is, it is reimbursed 80%. The council and commissioners have already approved funding for this contract.”
The request was approved unanimously.
ELECTION SIGN ISSUES
The commissioners also took some time Monday to clarify the appropriate use of campaign signs placed in the right of way of government buildings leading up to the county’s Nov. 8 general election.
“I would like to make one announcement on election signs and right of way,” Commissioner Suzie Weirick said in beginning the discussion. “For anyone listening, we would like to make sure that everybody — and by everybody, I mean candidates and their campaign workers — understand that all government buildings are there to perform municipal services, and therefore election signs are not allowed during normal business hours, only on Saturday voting — and even for early voting.”
Also invited to help provide some additional clarity regarding the issue was Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, who also serves as election administrator for the county.
“We have received several complaints about campaign signs being at the Lincoln Center during business hours Monday through Friday,” Anderson said. “It has been the practice of the Election Board, with agreement from the county commissioners, that during the week, that Monday through Friday time, campaign signs are not allowed at the government buildings where we do hold the early voting.
“Out here, when we are voting in rooms 106 and 108, and at the Lincoln Center, where we have our early voting over there, during the week, it’s just been our practice that we are here as a government business,” he added. “Yes, it is a voting location, I understand that. But during the week, it is preeminently a government business, and we’re here to do the business of the county.”
Weirick went on to note that the county is not in the practice of endorsing any candidate specifically, and as such would like to ensure that everyone understands that campaign signs cannot be put up in front of government buildings before the close of business on Fridays, and then must be removed before the start of the regular work week on Mondays.
“That has been our general practice since I started,” Anderson added. “We have tried to abide by that.”
Anderson also made a point of noting that the county has the authority to dispose of any campaign signs that are left up during normal business hours.