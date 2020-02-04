GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a multi-use pavilion and ice rink along the west side of the Goshen Millrace took another step forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, for permission to enter into a agreement with consulting firm DLZ to conduct an inspection and updated load rating of the Madison Street Bridge.
According to Biek, the bridge, which crosses the millrace just to the northeast of where the new pavilion is currently planned for construction on the millrace’s west bank, would serve as the primary access point for heavy equipment used during the pavilion’s construction.
However, it was noted the aging bridge is only rated for 12-ton vehicles due to its current condition, and thus needs to be reinforced in order to accommodate the heavy equipment.
“The design of the multi-use pavilion is currently underway and it is expected to be bid in early March,” Biek said of the project. “Realizing the Madison Bridge would need to be utilized with heavy construction equipment during construction of the multi-use pavilion, it was desired that the bridge be evaluated for this event and specifications be prepared on how the bridge would be best modified to handle the construction equipment.”
Biek noted a total of five consultants were sent requests for proposals in mid-January for the bridge inspection and construction specifications, though DLZ was the only consultant to submit a proposal.
“The proposal from DLZ is for a not-to-exceed the price of $39,900 and will include the inspection and load rating of the bridge, construction specification language for the bid documents, and inspection of the temporary repair,” Biek said. “The deadline for the construction language is Feb. 28 so that it can be included in the bid documents for the multi-use pavilion.”
As part of the bridge inspection and load reassessment, Biek noted the study will also be exploring what may need to be done to the bridge in order for it to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic that will likely materialize following the pavilion’s completion.
“It’s a basic inspection that we do every couple years, and a load rating, which we also do. So, it will give us the recommended load for that bridge, and then it’s also going to go above and beyond, and just look at construction traffic and what we need to do for that project,” Biek said. “The bridge can accommodate normal traffic now, but it does have a lifespan, and I don’t remember what that is. So, that would also be part of the inspection: what the lifespan of the bridge is; when will we have to replace it; if there are any repairs we need to do kind of outside of this project; and then looking at the pavilion project in terms of what we need to do for that as well.”
Speaking to the inspection timeline, Biek noted the city began lowering the millrace water Tuesday in order to prepare the bridge for inspection, which is scheduled for Friday.
“Then it will be raised back up, which takes a while,” Biek added of the process. “So, by next Wednesday, it should be back to normal.”
PAVILION DESCRIPTION
According to Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, the concept of the new multi-use pavilion is to have a facility operated by the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department that will function year-round for programming and events.
As currently proposed, a roughly 26,000-square-foot pavilion would be constructed on a 10-acre plot of commission-owned land located on the west side of the millrace just to the southwest of the Madison Street Bridge.
During the winter months, the pavilion would house a full-sized ice rink utilizing an ice-making system. A separate support building would house public restrooms, a small concessions area and building mechanics, including mechanical space for the permanent equipment needed for the creation of ice.
In warmer months, the pavilion could be used for various activities, such as roller skating, basketball, parks department classes, festivals, flea markets, community garage sales, receptions and a host of other activities.
The plan also calls for the construction of a parking lot, a plaza surrounding the pavilion and green space.
COST INCREASE
According to Biek, when discussions about the new pavilion and ice rink started to ramp up in the fall of 2018, the cost estimate for the project set at about $5.6 million.
However, she noted that recent increases in construction costs and materials have since bumped that estimate up to nearly $7.9 million.
“The original was an estimate, before any design was done. And then going through the design process, the cost increased,” she said of the change. “They tried to keep it within budget, but it was not going to be worthwhile to do. It would basically be like a barn. So, the cost increased once we started getting into design, and then I believe cost of materials increased, and the cost of construction has increased recently as well.”
However, Biek did note that all funding for the increased project cost has been secured. A breakdown of that funding is as follows:
• $5.5 million — Goshen Redevelopment Commission
• $1 million — Community Foundation of Elkhart County
• $1 million — Lead gift
• $300,000 — Regional Cities initiative
PROJECT TIMELINE
According to Brinson, design firm American Structurepoint has been hired to design the pavilion and work is underway, with a meeting planned with the full steering committee in mid-April to finalize the project design.
Additionally, he noted the design development phase of the project is complete and construction documents are underway, adding he anticipates all design work will be completed in time to allow for a March 2020 bidding timeline.
Actual construction of the new pavilion is estimated to begin this year and conclude sometime in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.