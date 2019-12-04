GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new Lassus Handy Dandy gas station and convenience store at the site of the Pletcher Motor Co. on the city’s west side cleared another major hurdle Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members approved requests for a variety of alley and easement vacations, parcel rezonings and a Planned Unit Development preliminary site plan for the targeted property, made up of about 1.75 acres of real estate on the northwest corner of Indiana Avenue and U.S. 33/Pike Street, just west of the KFC restaurant.
Tuesday’s vote followed a similar nod of approval by Goshen Plan Commission members during their Nov. 19 meeting.
According to the petition, LB Goshen Holdings, an affiliate of Lassus Bros. Oil Inc. of Fort Wayne, is in the process of acquiring the targeted real estate, which includes the former Pletcher Motor property at 1001 W. Pike St., a nearby property at 305 N. Indiana Ave., and a vacant residential lot on High Street located just to the west of the 305 N. Indiana Ave. property, all of which are owned by Rodney Pletcher. Also included in the real estate bid is a residential property at 311 N. Indiana Ave. owned by Michael Prough, and a residential property at 312 High St. owned by Joerg and Jill Mueller.
As planned, Lassus intends to invest approximately $3.5 million to redevelop the site and build a new Lassus Handy Dandy gas and convenience store with food service.
PROJECT DETAILS
“The proposed Lassus Handy Dandy convenience store will be approximately 5,700 square feet, with eight to 10 employees and contain an Elmo’s Pizza & Subs with inside seating for approximately 30 guests,” the petition states. “A pick-up window is located at the northeast end of the building, primarily to support phone-in and online ordering. The proposed front fuel canopy will have seven fuel dispensers to serve up to 14 vehicles, with 36-inch by 48-inch illuminated fuel price signs at the front corners.”
The petition notes that the store’s parking lot will be a combination of concrete and asphalt, and will include parking for approximately 44 cars, not including cars parked at the fueling canopy.
According to the petition, the residential lots at 305 N. Indiana Ave., 312 High St. and 311 N. Indiana Ave. will be re-zoned from Residential R-2 to Commercial B-3 so that the Lassus PUD will be entirely a B-3 PUD.
“The property at 311 N. Indiana will remain a residential use for an indeterminate time, but will be part of the Lassus PUD and rezoned to Commercial B-3 for possible future parking or other use related to the Handy Dandy store,” the petition states.
LOCAL SUPPORT
Among those to speak in favor of the petition Tuesday was Nick Kieffer, president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.
“I was just going to come up and publicly thank Mr. Pletcher for his years of service and contributions to the Goshen business community, but I also support this project, and the work they’ve done ahead of time,” Kieffer said. “I’m very familiar with their brand, and their quality of sites that they do from Fort Wayne, where I came from. So again, thank you for all the work you’ve done ahead of time, and I’m looking forward to this project.”
Also sharing a few words of support for the project was Goshen resident Glenn Null.
“I’m glad to see this is developing there,” Null said. “It will be brighter. It will be a lot easier to see what’s going on. The city is pretty dark if you actually drive around it at night. That’s a major intersection. I think it’s going to be an asset.”
For his part, Councilman Jim McKee said he was impressed by the significant amount of work and planning the Lassus company did prior to the petition’s submittal for consideration.
“I’ve just been real impressed,” McKee said. “The neighbors, meeting with the neighbors voluntarily, I thought that was great. It will really be a nice improvement on that particular property. I think they’ve done their homework.”
No one from the public spoke against the petition during Tuesday’s discussion.
THE COMPANY
Sam Schenkel, vice president of real estate and development for Lassus Bros., noted that Lassus, founded in 1925, is a fourth generation family-owned business that operates 37 Lassus Handy Dandy convenience stores throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
“We believe we have produced a retail development opportunity that will improve and enhance both the immediate neighborhood, and the Goshen community,” Schenkel said of the proposal prior to Tuesday’s vote. “Lassus looks forward to being a new member of this Goshen community by providing a welcoming, friendly and fresh convenience store with quality food and fuels.”
The council’s members agreed, and motions were passed unanimously to approve the petition on both first and second readings.
According to Schenkel, LB Goshen Holdings hopes to close on the property’s purchase right after the holidays, start some demolition over the winter, start putting foundations in the ground in April, and hopefully be finished and open for business sometime in October.
