Connor Mast, 13, of Goshen, casts his line June 20 during the Fidler Pond’s Fantastic Fishing Derby. Redevelopment commission members Tuesday approved a request by Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, for permission to issue a request for proposals for the design of Phase I of a proposed Fidler Pond connector path that would run between the park and College Avenue to the south.