GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new Culver’s restaurant on the city’s northwest side took another step forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a resolution authorizing the continued use and maintenance of a private sanitary sewer line currently serving the planned site of the new Culver’s restaurant, located at 2024 Elkhart Road, as well nearby properties at 2020 Elkhart Road, 920 Lynwood Dr. and 922 Lynwood Dr.
The proposed Culver’s site, which is currently vacant, is the former location of a Super Steer Steak House, which was demolished in January 2000.
According to the resolution, the four sites in question have historically received sanitary sewer services via a private sanitary sewer line that pre-dates the city’s direct connection requirement, thus allowing all four properties to connect to the city’s public sanitary sewer main via the private line.
However, given the owners of 2024 Elkhart Road are proposing to make improvements to the private sanitary sewer line as part of their plans to develop a Culver’s restaurant on the site, they were required to enter into a new agreement with the city that will provide for the continued future maintenance of the private sanitary sewer line in order for the project to continue moving forward.
The requested ordinance authorizing the continue maintenance of the private sanitary sewer line was approved unanimously.
Should the new restaurant ultimately be constructed, it would be the second Culver’s outlet in the city. The first Culver’s is located along Lincolnway East on the city’s southeast side.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the temporary closure of West Washington Street with no parking from Main Street to the alley from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday to allow for the hosting of the First Fridays tree lighting ceremony and a small Christmas market.
• Approved a final change order of $4,855 needed to close out the recently completed Kerry’s Kids Inclusive Playground at Hay Park, bringing the total cost of the project to $509,278.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.