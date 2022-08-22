GOSHEN — Plans for the development of a new county park north of Middlebury took a step forward Monday during a meeting of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved several requests by Ronda DeCaire, director of Elkhart County Parks, regarding grants applications connected to the future development of the new park, which has been named Corson Riverwoods County Park.
“So, Corson Riverwoods County Park is a piece of land that Tom Corson donated in 2018,” DeCaire said, referencing the late co-founder of Coachmen Industries. “It’s about an 80-acre parcel of land northwest of Middlebury.”
According to the Elkhart County Parks & Recreation Master Plan 2019-2023, the site of the new park protects over one mile of cold-water trout stream along the Little Elkhart River and provides a buffer for the important habitat. Future restoration and development of the site will be similar to Cobus Creek as cornfield is transformed to prairie, parking, small pavilion and trails, the plan notes.
DeCaire said the county was initially awarded a $250,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to help kick-start development of the park, though additional funding is needed in order to further build out and expand the park’s offerings.
That, she said, is where Monday’s grant-related requests come in.
“We are going to begin this late fall, early winter, with the development of the trails, and then in the spring with the parking lot,” DeCaire said of how funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will be used. “Then these additional grants are to help us with some other planned amenities within that park.”
A total of four grant-related requests were approved by the commissioners Monday, two of which involved requests for permission to pursue available grants for the new park.
Of those two requests, one is a $203,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, while the other a $157,500 grant from the South Bend/Elkhart Regional Partnership READI Grant program.
“We’re just in the process of applying for those, and there’s no guarantee we’ll get any of those funds,” DeCaire said of the two grants. “So, today was just about getting permission to apply for those.”
As for the other two requests approved Monday, those involved acceptance of grants that have already been successfully applied for and received by her department, DeCaire explained.
First to be accepted was a $25,000 gift from the Well Foundation, followed by a $12,500 gift from the Bontrager Family Foundation.
According to DeCaire, funding from the two grants will be used to create a special feature at the park which she calls a “pollinator play path.”
“So, there’s going to be a mile and a half of accessible trail within the park, and play paths are designed so that along that trail system there are play pockets, or areas with playground equipment, and ours are going to be themed toward pollinators,” DeCaire said of the plan. “So, for instance, one area will have a butterfly theme, another area will have a lady bug theme, and then another area will have a bumble bee theme.
“And the whole concept and idea is that families, then, will have to travel together along that trail, rather than parents just sitting on a park bench watching their kids play on a playground,” she added. “So, it helps keep the whole family active and learning together.”
Speaking to the park’s timeline, DeCaire said her hope is to have the park open to the public with at least basic amenities by the summer of 2023.
“I’m not quite sure when the pollinator play path would go in, though I’m hoping by the end of next year,” DeCaire added. “But definitely the trail and parking lot should be open by next summer.”