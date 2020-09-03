GOSHEN — Plans for the hiring of a new director for the city’s Community Relations Commission took a step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
Passed on first reading only Tuesday, council members agreed to postpone a final vote on the new position until their upcoming Sept. 15 meeting in order to allow more time for consideration of the request.
THE JOB
While an official job description for the new position is still being finalized, a tentative job summary distributed Tuesday by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman reads as follows:
“Reporting to the Mayor, the Community Relations Director will focus on and participate in developing strategic goals related to diversity, equity and inclusion. The Community Relations Director will advocate for affinity groups while cultivating positive relationships thru community outreach.”
While he would like to begin the search for the new director sooner rather than later, Stutsman noted that he is in no rush to fill the position, as he would rather take the time necessary to ensure that whoever is ultimately hired is a good fit for the role.
“So, this is something that we’re going to continue to work on ... to discuss what kind of person — the education, the experience — what kind of person would be applying for this,” Stutsman said of the position’s job description and associated duties and responsibilities. “This is a working document. We’re going to be adjusting it. And I also wanted to get a good draft together before we sit down with the CRC board so that they can give us their input, too, of what they think would be valuable to the position.”
FUNDING THE POSITION
According to Stutsman, his current proposal is to hire the new director on a part-time basis for both 2020 and 2021, with the option for upgrading the position to full-time in the future should the workload warrant it.
“And if it ever grows into a full-time position, that would be something that I would come back to City Council to discuss with you,” Stutsman added. “Obviously we would need to change budgets if that were the case.”
Stutsman said the city currently budgets roughly $42,000 for the CRC each year, with anywhere from $18,000 to $25,000 of that total typically going toward the hiring of subcontractors to help assist the commission with its mission, event planning, community outreach, etc.
However, given how a majority of the CRC’s planned events for the year have had to be canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that a large portion of that yearly budget — about $35,000 — currently remains unspent.
Stutsman also noted that while the CRC has in the past contracted with a consultant to serve as a type of guide or mediator for the group, the commission is currently operating without such a position and has been for some time.
As such, he suggested that by going the part-time route with the new position, he feels the director can be hired without having to increase the department’s budget.
“So, I would appreciate the council’s support,” Stutsman said of the request. “I think this is a very good time to make this step.”
COMMISSION SUPPORT
Among those to speak in favor of the new position Tuesday was CRC commissioner Glenn Null, who said he felt the hiring of a director would be a welcome addition to the group.
“I can remember way back when, before we even had any professional help, there were times the meetings went in 10 different directions, all from the same point, and never met anyplace. And it’s been a year and a half, basically, we have not had a professional person in there. And I’m not counting this year, because this year we’ve only had three meetings,” Null said of the commission. “I think it’s a good idea to have somebody there for structure. I think the commission needs to have somebody there. I’m supportive of it. I know what we currently have in our budget is a sufficient amount of money, especially after this year, seeing as we haven’t been able to do anything.”
Fellow CRC commissioner AJ Delgadillo offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the new position.
“I think this job will allow the CRC to be much more effective,” Delgadillo said. “All of the people on the CRC have windows into what is going on in the various communities in Goshen in a way that allows us to make plans, and plan events, and to see problems and solutions that we’re uniquely equipped to see and come up with solutions for.
“Where that strength goes weak is in the strategic planning, and in making sure all the subcommittees are on the same page,” he added. “So, having someone who can do that administrative work of just making sure everything is being done by the same hand would make our strengths be able to shine through in the CRC a lot stronger.”
Following Tuesday’s approval of the request on first reading, a final vote on the new position is currently planned for the council’s Sept. 15 meeting.
THE CRC
Created in 2004, the Goshen CRC is a group of volunteer residents appointed by the mayor and council with the goal of fostering a climate of positive community relationships and non-discrimination in which all Goshen residents enjoy equal opportunity for education, employment, access to public conveniences, accommodations and real property.
As part of their mission, the CRC’s members study and recommend to the council programs and policies aimed at enhancing communications and understanding among all residents of the community, while also developing and maintaining programs that build positive relations among the community and enhance problem-solving skills among residents throughout the community.
