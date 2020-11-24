GOSHEN — Plans for the development of a new commercial building on the city’s south side received initial approval Tuesday by the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals.
At the meeting, board members approved a petition by AJJM LLC and Abonmarche Consultants for a number of use and developmental variances needed in order to move forward with a plan to construct a new 11,840-square-foot commercial building on property located at 1021 E. Kercher Road.
“The subject property is Lot 3 of Parke North Subdivision and an approximately 38-foot-by-243.5-foot tract of land on the west side of Lot 1 of Beller Park Subdivision,” said Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city. “The property is largely undeveloped, vacant, and located along Kercher Road on the south side of the industrial park. Surrounding properties to the north, east and west are industrial and commercial, while properties and zoning to the south across Kercher Road are residential. The property directly east of the subject property is Lot 2 of Parke North Subdivision — 909 and 915 E. Kercher Road — and includes a gas station/convenience store and drive-through restaurant.”
According to Deegan, the proposed development at the site includes an approximately 80-foot-by-148-foot three-unit, one story building to be served by 50 parking spaces.
“The building will have the capability of housing a drive-through restaurant, and the petitioners believe a bakery and professional offices may be located on the property, but they are still unsure exactly what uses will go in the building,” Deegan said of the proposal. “They are requesting a use variance to allow the property to have Commercial B-3 uses. Such a variance would allow for a bakery and professional offices, which are not permitted in the M-1 District, but will provide flexibility to allow other commercial uses.”
Also approved as part of the request was the use of partial landscaping along Kerch Road in front of the site, as well as the use of one illuminated monument sign and illuminated wall signs.
“The location of the property on Kercher Road makes it ideal for serving the commercial needs of people working in the surrounding industrial properties. Lot 2 of Parke North subdivision has already been developed with a gas station and convenience store, so commercial use on the subject property will match the established character,” Deegan said of his support for the project. “The proposed partial landscaping will provide ideal buffer between the commercial uses and adjacent residential properties. Commercial use will support the Comprehensive Plan’s goal to ‘ensure compatibility and smooth transitions between different land uses.’”
Deegan also noted that the Kercher Road right of way between the subject property and adjacent residential properties is 90 feet in width, and includes two lanes with a center turn lane and a pedestrian/bike trail, which should help mitigate any issues with the proposed lighting at the site.
“Such right of way, when coupled with the proposed partial landscaping on the property, is likely adequate to offset the harmful effects of the illuminated signs,” he said of the plan.
In the end, the board’s members agreed, and the petition was granted unanimously.
